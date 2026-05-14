The Internationaux de Strasbourg will feature two Grand Slam winners in Madison Keys and Emma Raducanu while rising stars Victoria Mboko and Iva Jovic will also be part of a quality field in France.

The Strasbourg event – which runs from 17 to 23 May – is one of two WTA tournaments that will take place the week before the 2026 French Open with the Morocco Open in Rabat running at the same time, giving players one last opportunity to fine-tune their game for the clay-court Grand Slam.

Players like Mboko, Ekaterina Alexandrova and Clara Tauson have had only a handful of matches on the red dirt so far this season due to injury while Raducanu is yet to play a clay-court tournament this year as she has been out of action since March due to a post-viral infection.

World No 2 Elena Rybakina won the title in 2025 when she defeated Liudmila Samsonova in three sets in the final, but the reigning Australian Open champion won’t return to defend her title while Samsonova will be among the seeded players.

How many players will feature at the Internationaux de Strasbourg?

The French tournament is a WTA 500 28-player singles draw tournament and the top eight players in the WTA Rankings at the time of the draw will be seeded.

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Four players will enter via wildcards, four will come through qualifying while the rest earned their spots via the rankings. Teenager Mboko, British No 1 Raducanu and France’s Lois Boisson are the three players who have received wildcards so far.

Who are seeded at the tournament?

Canada’s Mboko will headline the draw as she is the highest-ranked player, sitting at No 9 in the official rankings while No 14 Alexandrova will be the top seed in the bottom half of the draw.

No 17 Jovic, No 18 Tauson, No 19 Keys, No 21 Samsonova, No 23 Leylah Fernandez and No 25 Hailey Baptiste complete the seedings with Raducanu’s ranking of 30 not enough to earn her a seeding.

When will the draw take place and what are the key dates?

The draw is set for Friday, 15 May in Strasbourg with qualifying pencilled in for 16 and 17 May while first-round matches in the main draw will kick off on Sunday, 17 May.

With the French Open starting on Sunday, 24 May, the semi-finals in Strasbourg will take place on Friday, 22 May with the finals set for 14:00 local time on Saturday.

WTA 500 Internationaux de Strasbourg Entry List

Seeded players

1. Victoria Mboko

2. Ekaterina Alexandrova

3. Iva Jovic

4. Clara Tauson

5. Madison Keys

6. Liudmila Samsonova

7. Leylah Fernandez

8. Hailey Baptiste

Marie Bouzkova

Jaqueline Cristian

Ann Li

Emma Raducanu

Cristina Bucsa

Wang Xinyu

Maya Joint

Emma Navarro

Sara Bejlek

Katerina Siniakova

Lois Boisson

Magdalena Frech

Maria Sakkari

Peyton Stearns

WC

WC

Qualifier

Qualifier

Qualifier

Qualifier