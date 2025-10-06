The final WTA 1000 event of 2025 is here — and the world’s two best female tennis players will be looking for late-season success at the Wuhan Open.

After a year that has seen both women add to their Grand Slam title collection, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and world No 2 Iga Swiatek will both look to end memorable seasons on a high, with action in Wuhan the last big event before the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

However, there is more at stake than just silverware across the closing month of the 2025 season, with Swiatek looking to overtake Sabalenka’s world No 1 ranking by the end of the year. Here, we examine how action in Wuhan could play a key role in the race to year-end No 1.

As it stands

The WTA Rankings have already been updated following the conclusion of the China Open, with Sabalenka holding a commanding lead as of Monday.

World No 1 Sabalenka holds 11,010 points ahead of action in Wuhan, with Swiatek sitting as the world No 2 on 8,533.

The margin between the two has shrunk slightly following action in Beijing, with Sabalenka dropping 215 quarter-finalist points from 2024 — having withdrawn from the event this year.

However, with no points to defend herself in Beijing, Swiatek earned just 120 points after falling in the fourth round, missing the chance to earn a full 1,000 points with a run to the title.

As of Monday, a significant 2,447 points still sit between Sabalenka and Swiatek.

Will Wuhan alter the race to No 1?

With such a large cushion between the two, Swiatek can’t replace Sabalenka as the world No 1 this week — though this would have been a possibility had she reached the final in Beijing.

However, the six-time Grand Slam champion still has a strong opportunity to significantly dent her rival’s lead at the very top.

Due to her provisional suspension last Autumn, Swiatek also missed action in Wuhan in 2024, meaning she has zero points to defend coming into the event.

In contrast, Sabalenka has a full 1,000 points to her name to defend, having claimed the title for a third time last October.

The best-case scenario for the Belarusian is to successfully defend her title, and therefore remain on 11,010 points next Monday.

However, any other result for Sabalenka — who has not played since the US Open — will see her drop points, automatically decreasing the distance between her and Swiatek.

With 10 points on offer to both women by entering the draw, Sabalenka is currently dropping 990 points in the WTA Live Rankings to 10,020 points, while Swiatek is provisionally up to 8,563 points.

However, making her Wuhan debut, the Pole would soar to 9,553 points with a run to the title at the WTA 1000 event, a result that would hypothetically put her within striking distance of Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka ranking point scenarios

Champion: 11,010 (=)

Runner-up: 10,660 (-350)

Semi-finalist: 10,400 (-610)

Quarter-finalist: 10,225 (-785)

Round 3: 10,130 (-880)

Round 2: 10,020 (-990)

Round 1: Bye

Iga Swiatek ranking point scenarios

Champion: 9,553 (+1,000)

Runner-up: 9,203 (+650)

Semi-finalist: 8,943 (+390)

Quarter-finalist: 8,768 (+215)

Round 3: 8,673 (+120)

Round 2: 8,563 (+10)

Round 1: Bye

