Coco Gauff overcame Jessica Pegula in two competitive sets to win the 2025 Wuhan Open, but how much prize money and how many ranking points did the American duo earn?

In the championship match in Wuhan, Gauff prevailed 6-4, 7-5 against Pegula to win her maiden title at the event and her second title of 2025 after she won the French Open.

Gauff earned the third and decisive break of the opening set with Pegula serving at 4-5, while she battled back from a 0-3 double break deficit and 3-5 down in the second set.

This was the seventh encounter between Gauff and Pegula, who are ranked third and sixth respectively. The head-to-head is now 4-3 in Pegula’s favour.

Here, we look at the prize money and ranking points earned by Gauff, Pegula and the other stars who competed at the WTA 1000 tournament in China.

Prize money

The main draw at the Wuhan Open featured 56 players, with the top eight seeds receiving a first round bye.

Gauff has secured a $596,000 paycheque for winning her third career WTA 1000 title, while Pegula will collect $351,003 for her runner-up result.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini, who fell in the semi-finals, earned $180,100. The four beaten quarter-finalists — Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Katerina Siniakova and Laura Siegemund — all took home $83,250.

Players who lost in the last 16, including Ekaterina Alexandrova and Belinda Bencic, earned $41,500.

Mirra Andreeva and Naomi Osaka were among the players to lose in the second round, and they left with $23,450. First round losers collected $16,860.

Champion: $596,000

Runner-up: $351,003

Semi-finalists: $180,100

Quarter-finalists: $83,250

Round of 16: $41,500

Round 2: $23,450

Round 1: $16,860

Ranking points

Gauff has secured 1,000 WTA ranking points for her triumph in Wuhan, which boosts her tally by 610 points to 7,873. This has seen her close the gap to world No 2 Swiatek to 895 points.

Pegula’s run to the final has seen her collect 650 points, which increases her points total by 530 and lifts her above Andreeva into the world No 5 spot in the Live WTA Rankings.

Sabalenka and Paolini earned 390 points for reaching the semi-finals, while Swiatek, Rybakina, Siniakova and Siegemund picked up 215 points for progressing to the last eight.

Players who fell in the last 16 secured 120 points, compared to 65 points for second round losers and 10 points for first round losers.

Champion: 1,000 points

Finalist: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Round 2: 65 points

Round 1: 10 points

