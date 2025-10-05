The final WTA 1000 event of the 2025 season is here, with the biggest and best names in women’s tennis heading to the Wuhan Open.

Having not played since her US Open triumph, world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns and is looking to win her fourth straight title at the tournament, with Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, and China Open champion Amanda Anisimova rounding out the top four seeds.

The tournament has produced some memorable champions in the past, but who will triumph in 2025? Here, we make our predictions for this year’s women’s singles event.

First Quarter

Projected Q/F: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (8) Elena Rybakina

Wuhan is arguably Sabalenka’s happiest hunting ground, and a fourth straight title is more than a realistic possibility, though the draw Gods have thrown a fair few tests across her pathway.

The top seed could face Anna Kalinskaya in her first match and then 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova in round three, before a potential quarter-final against Rybakina, one of her toughest rivals.

Eighth seed Rybakina beat Sabalenka in Cincinnati and came close to beating her in Berlin, though she has been hard to predict across the entirety of a bumpy 2025 campaign.

The Kazakh could face a fascinating third-round against 11th seed Naomi Osaka, though the Japanese will have to overcome a tough opener against Leylah Fernandez — with China Open runner-up Linda Noskova also loitering in this section.

Prediction: Sabalenka def Osaka

Second Quarter

Projected Q/F: (4) Amanda Anisimova vs (6) Jessica Pegula

Fresh off one of the biggest triumphs of her career in Beijing, will Anisimova be ready to try and complete the elusive Beijing-Wuhan double?

An opening-round bye will give the fourth seed more time to rest ahead of her campaign, and a kind draw will also help, with out-of-form 15th seed Diana Shnaider her projected round-three opponent.

A potential quarter-final against sixth seed Pegula could prove interesting; it could easily have been the China Open final, with Pegula spurning three match points versus Noskova in the last four in Beijing.

Back in good form this Autumn after a strong US Open, the sixth seed has a tough path, with ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, Victoria Mboko, and Emma Raducanu all potential opponents early on.

Prediction: Anisimova def Pegula

Third Quarter

Projected Q/F: (5) Mirra Andreeva vs (3) Coco Gauff

Andreeva and Gauff have both suffered dips in form in recent months, meaning this section of the draw could provide an opening for a surprise semi-finalist.

Gauff was beaten heavily by Anisimova in Beijing, but looked in decent form before then, though a third round against 14th seed Emma Navarro — who she lost to at two majors last year — could prove a key obstacle.

There could be plenty of obstacles in Andreeva’s pathway as well, starting with an opening clash against Laura Siegemund or Dayana Yastremska.

The Russian could also face 12th seed Karolina Muchova or Marta Kostyuk in round three, two women also looking to recapture their best form after challenging summers.

Prediction: Andreeva def Navarro

Fourth Quarter

Projected Q/F: (7) Jasmine Paolini vs (2) Iga Swiatek

After falling apart during the closing stages of her Beijing loss to Navarro, world No 2 Swiatek looks to bounce back in what is her maiden Wuhan appearance.

Looking to rediscover top form, the Pole’s chances are helped by an advantageous draw early on, with what looks to be a comfortable quarter here.

She starts against Camila Osoria or Marie Bouzkova, and then could face 13th seed Belinda Bencic — who she thrashed at Wimbledon — in round three, before a quarter-final against Paolini.

Paolini herself could face a tough test in round three against 10th seed Clara Tauson, and has never beaten Swiatek in six attempts.

Prediction: Swiatek def Paolini

Semi-final predictions

Sabalenka def Anisimova

Swiatek def Andreeva

Final predictions

Sabalenka def Swiatek

