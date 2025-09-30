The WTA Tour season is slowly drawing to a close, and there is just one WTA 1000 tournament left to start: the Wuhan Open.

First launched back in 2014, the event in Wuhan was a mainstay on tour until 2019, and finally returned to the WTA calendar in 2024 after previously being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the WTA’s boycott of China.

Here, we look at who will be in action in 2025, the top seeds at the event, and the prize money and ranking points at stake in the prestigious event, which will start after the conclusion of the China Open this week.

Who will be in action?

The big news heading into Wuhan is the expected return of world No 1 and three-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, who will be competing for the first time since winning the US Open.

Sabalenka will be joined by world No 2 Iga Swiatek and world No 3 Coco Gauff as the top three seeds at the event, with Swiatek potentially close to challenging the Belarusian’s world No 1 ranking.

Amanda Anisimova is set to complete the top four seeds, with Mirra Andreeva, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, and Jasmine Paolini set to round out the top eight seeds.

After back-to-back tournaments with losses after holding match points, Emma Raducanu will hope for a smoother time on her Wuhan debut, though with only 16 players seeded, she could draw a big name early on.

Home favourite and ninth seed Zheng Qinwen will hope she is fit after retiring in Beijing, with finalist points to defend from last year, with Elena Rybakina completing the top 10 seeds.

What ranking points are on offer?

The Wuhan Open is the final WTA 1000 event of the season, and will be the last opportunity for some players to earn significant ranking points.

This year’s champion will once again receive 1,000 ranking points, with the beaten finalist earning themselves 650 points for their efforts.

Beaten semi-finalists will earn 390 points and quarter-finalists 215 points, with 120 points on offer for players who reach the round of 16.

Players who fall in the second round will earn 65 ranking points, with just 10 points available in the opening round.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round of 16: 120 points

Round 2: 65 points

Round 1: 10 points

What prize money is on offer in Wuhan?

Currently, individual round-by-round prize money for the tournament has yet to be revealed.

However, the WTA has confirmed that there will be a total prize money commitment of $3,654,963 at the WTA 1000 event this year, up from the total commitment of $3,221,715 from 2024.

Last year, Sabalenka received $525,115 for her triumph, with runner-up Qinwen receiving $309,280 for her efforts; this year’s prize money will likely increase across all rounds.

When is the draw?

The official draw date and time is yet to be confirmed.

However, with main draw action set to start on Monday, October 6th, the draw will likely be held on the preceding Friday or Saturday.

This year will feature a 56-player draw, with 16 seeds and the top eight seeds all receiving an opening-round bye.

Seeds and entry list

1) Aryna Sabalenka

2) Iga Swiatek

3) Coco Gauff

4) Amanda Anisimova

5) Mirra Andreeva

6) Madison Keys

7) Jessica Pegula

8) Jasmine Paolini

9) Qinwen Zheng

10) Elena Rybakina

11) Ekaterina Alexandrova

12) Clara Tauson

13) Naomi Osaka

14) Karolina Muchova

15) Belinda Bence

16) Emma Navarro

Daria Kasatkina

Diana Shnaider

Paula Badosa

Liudmila Samsonova

Elise Mertens

Victoria Mboko

Jelena Ostapenko

Marta Kostyuk

Veronika Kudermetova

Leylah Fernandez

Linda Noskova

Magdalena Frech

Sofia Kenin

Anna Kalinskaya

Dayana Yastremska

Emma Raducanu

Xinyu Wang

Magda Linette

(PR) Sorana Cirstea

Rebecca Sramkova

McCartney Kessler

Olga Danilovic

Ashlyn Krueger

Ann Li

Laura Siegemund

Jaqueline Cristian

Maya Joint

Further qualifiers and wildcards tbc

