Former Novak Djokovic vanquisher Luca Nardi and ex-world No 16 Nicolas Jarry are some of the latest names who will not feature at the 2026 French Open.

Tennis fans were rocked by the news that defending champion Carlos Alcaraz would not be able to retain his title due to a wrist injury.

Jack Draper also withdrew from this year’s French Open due to a knee issue, as the former British No 1’s fitness troubles continue.

Lorenzo Musetti announced his withdrawal from the upcoming tournament due to a rectus femoris (quadriceps) problem, while Holger Rune is a long-term absentee (ruptured Achilles).

Now, 14 players have dropped out of French Open qualifying, which gets underway next week.

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According to SpazioTennis, Jarry, who made it to round four of Roland Garros in 2023, will not take part in qualifying, and the same can be said for Nardi.

Former world No 24 Yoshihito Nishioka and Hugo Gaston, who reached the last 16 in Paris in 2020, won’t feature either.

The likes of Gaston, Titouan Droguet, Adam Walton, Arthur Gea, Clement Tabur, and Nishesh Basavareddy, who has been likened to Djokovic, were handed qualifying wild cards but they have dropped out.

Carlos Taberner, Filip Misolic, Francesco Passaro, Felipe Meligeni Alves, and Giulio Zeppieri have also withdrawn.

The likes of Thiago Seyboth Wild, who beat then world No 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first round in the 2023 French Open, and Yosuke Watanuki are among the players who have replaced them.

On the women’s side, 2022 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova is missing the French Open after being provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after missing three drug tests.

Brit Sonay Kartal and Varvara Gracheva are also out as the clay season heads towards its denouement.

From a British perspective, there is a strong contingent of players from that part of the world in French Open qualifying.

Indeed, the likes of Jan Choinski, Jack Pinnington Jones, Billy Harris and Arthur Fery will try to reach the tournament proper in Paris.

Veteran Dan Evans will also try his luck, while on the women’s side, Harriet Dart will attempt to make it to round one of the French Open for the third time in her career.

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