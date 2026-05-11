Roland Garros is just weeks away and we now know who will gain immediate entry to the second Grand Slam of the year as a wildcard.

The event, which begins on May 25th, is one of the biggest events on the tennis calendar and there are already many fascinating narratives ahead of the Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune will not play Roland Garros, but there are still some major names heading to Paris looking to claim a Grand Slam.

Eight players have been given a wildcard in the men’s draw, with the large majority unsurprisingly going to up-and-coming French stars.

Titouan Droguet, Hugo Gaston, Arthur Gea, Gael Monfils and Moise Kouame have received wildcards, with the latter proving very exciting over the last few months.

The 16-year-old has played ATP-level events in Montpellier and Miami, the latter of which saw him land his first-ever victory at the highest level in tennis.

Monfils, meanwhile, will be playing in his final-ever Roland Garros as he is set to retire from the sport at the end of the 2026 season. The Frenchman is even set to receive a celebratory event at his home Grand Slam.

Male players given a Roland Garros wildcard

Nishesh Basavereddy

Titouan Droguet

Hugo Gaston

Arthur Gea

Moise Kouame

Gael Monfils

Adam Walton

Stan Wawrinka

Only three non-French players to receive a wildcard are American Nishesh Basavereddy, Adam Walton, and Stan Wawrinka.

Much like Monfils, Wawrinka will be playing his final Roland Garros as he will retire at the end of the season. The Swiss star won the event in 2015.

The best performing male wildcards in Roland Garros history are Yannick Noah in 1979, Tommy Haas in 2013, and Hugo Gaston in 2020. Gaston reached the fourth round in 2020, where he lost to Dominic Thiem.

On the female side, the wildcards are less star-studded and have been almost entirely saved for local talent. Emerson Jones and Akhasha Urhobo are the only non-French names to get the nod.

Clara Burel, Ksenia Efremova, Fiona Ferro, Leolia Jeanjean, Sarah Rakotomanga, and Alice Tubello will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of Lois Boisson.

Boisson reached the semi-finals of Roland Garros in 2025 as a wild card, beating Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, and Alycia Parks in the progress.

Female players given a Roland Garros wildcard

Clara Burel

Ksenia Efremova

Fiona Ferro

Leolia Jeanjean

Emerson Jones

Sarah Rakotomanga

Alice Tubello

Akasha Urhobo

There is no space for Venus Williams, who has received wildcards so far at high-profile events such as the Australian Open, the Miami Open, and the Madrid Open.

The main draw for Roland Garros kicks off on May 25th, with qualifying taking place one week prior. The finals is set to take place on June 6th and 7th.