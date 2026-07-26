18-year-old youngster tipped for success by Jannik Sinner wins first WTA title

Lilli Tagger has won her very first WTA Tour title by defeating Daria Snigur in the Prague Open final.

The 18-year-old is widely considered one of the most talented teenagers on the WTA Tour and she was very impressive at the WTA 250 event in Czechia.

Tagger defeated Barbora Krejčíková and Sara Bejlek en route to the final and she dispatched Snigur in straight sets to claim her first WTA-level title.

This will come as no surprise to World No 1 Jannik Sinner, who has previously heaped praise on the Austrian teenager.

In an interview with Krone in 2025, Sinner said: “[She] has a great team behind her with Schiavone as her coach. She also has a good mentality. She simply goes onto the court and plays. I am a big fan of hers.”

This year, Sinner continued to lament about Tagger’s talent, using some of his press conference at Indian Wells to praise the teenager.

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“Yeah, I know her actually very well. She’s a very talented player. Very talented,” said Sinner. “Very different than we saw now, especially women’s tennis. She’s someone who likes to play tennis. You see the passion. I think that’s the main thing a player should have.

“Coming from a background like this, I think it helps you mentally a little bit. For me skiing gave me more mentally than maybe having the balance on the court. I think that’s more secondary. Mentally for me was, like, skiing you can hurt yourself. In tennis you just go for it. Worst case you lose a match. It’s very different.

“Yeah, she’s in process trying to understand what her game style is really. But that’s also right. She’s very, very young. She had great opportunities to see the level of the top players now in Indian Wells and Miami. She goes back home now with good feedback. I think that’s the best for someone very young can happen.”

As a result of her very first WTA title, Tagger has made a remarkable leap up the rankings.

The Austrian star started the week as the World No 74, which was a career ranking high for the teenager.

Now, she is up to World No 45 and she has replaced some very big names in the rankings. Tagger is now ranked above the likes of Emma Raducanu, Karolina Pliskova, Tereza Valentova, and Magdalena Frech.

It is currently unclear what tournament Tagger will play next, although she will very likely be lining up to play the Canadian Open in Toronto, which begins on August 1st.