The 2025 ATP Tour season is in the record books, and Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic featured highly on the list of players with the best win percentage.

Eight players who finished 2025 in the top 10 of the ATP Rankings were among the 10 players with the best win rate this year.

Ben Shelton, who is ranked ninth, had the 18th highest win percentage this season (62.5%), while world No 8 Lorenzo Musetti finished 11th for win rate (67.2%).

Here are the 10 ATP Tour players who recorded the highest win percentages in 2025 (minimum of 20 matched played and includes Laver Cup matches).

10. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 67.6% (50-24 record)

Felix Auger-Aliassime won three ATP Tour singles titles in 2025, all of which came at 250 level, while he was also a runner-up at the Paris Masters and the ATP 500 in Dubai.

The 25-year-old Canadian ended the campaign as the world No 5.

9. Alexander Zverev – 68.8% (55-25 record)

Alexander Zverev’s only title of the year came at the ATP 500 event in Munich, while he was a runner-up at the Australian Open, the Vienna Open and the Stuttgart Open.

The 28-year-old German finished the season as the world No 3.

8. Tommy Paul – 69% – (29-13 record)

Tommy Paul ended his 2025 season after the US Open due to injury, with his standout result a semi-final run at the Italian Open.

The 28-year-old American finished the campaign ranked 20th in the world.

7. Taylor Fritz – 69.7% (53-23 record)

Taylor Fritz won ATP 250 titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne and was a finalist at the ATP 500 in Tokyo in 2025.

The 28-year-old American ended the year as the world No 6.

6. Alex de Minaur – 70% (56-24 record)

Alex de Minaur reached both of his finals this season at ATP 500 level, securing the title in Washington and finishing as a runner-up in Rotterdam.

The 26-year-old Aussie ended the campaign ranked seventh.

5. Casper Ruud – 70.9% (39-16 record)

Casper Ruud won the Madrid Masters and the ATP 250 in Stockholm this year, while he was also a finalist at the Dallas Open.

The Norwegian was the season-end No 12.

4. Jack Draper – 76.9% (30-9 record)

Jack Draper triumphed at the Indian Wells and was a runner-up at the Madrid Masters and the ATP 500 in Doha.

The 23-year-old Brit, who cut his season short after the US Open due to injury, finished the campaign as the world No 10.

3. Novak Djokovic – 78% (39-11 record)

Novak Djokovic won ATP 250 titles in Geneva and Athens in 2025, and he was also a runner-up at the Miami Masters.

The 38-year-old Serbian ended the campaign as the world No 4.

2. Carlos Alcaraz – 88.8% (71-9 record)

Carlos Alcaraz claimed eight titles from the 11 finals he reached in 2025, with his trophy haul consisting of two Grand Slams, three ATP 1000 events and three ATP 500s.

The 22-year-old Spaniard was the year-end world No 1.

1. Jannik Sinner – 90.6% (58-6 record)

Jannik Sinner secured six titles from the 10 finals he featured in this year, with his title tally comprised of two majors, the ATP Finals, the Paris Masters and two ATP 500 events.

The 24-year-old Italian finished 2025 ranked second in the world.

