The US Open women’s singles draw only finished on Saturday, and yet the WTA Tour is already set to roar back into action this week.

While the WTA 500 Guadalajara Open will take place in Mexico, a brand-new WTA 250 event is set to take place in São Paulo, Brazil — a country full of tennis tradition and heritage.

Here, we look at all you need to know about the event, including who is in action, the top seeds, the draw, and the prize money and ranking points available.

Who is in action?

The draw has been headlined by world No 22 and Brazilian No 1 Beatriz Haddad Maia, who will be looking to win the fifth WTA Tour title of her career.

Haddad Maia has not had a strong season, though she is the only top 5o WTA player entered into the draw, and will be looking to boost her confidence heading into the final swing of the season.

After her surprise breakout run at Wimbledon this summer, Solana Sierra is the second seed, with Alex Eala seeded third.

Having made history at the US Open by becoming the first Filipino player to win a Grand Slam main draw match in the Open Era, Eala has now won the biggest title of her career to date at the WTA 125 event in Guadalajara — and will approach this tournament full of confidence.

Ajla Tomljanovic is the fourth seed, with Renata Zarazua seeded fifth, Francesca Jones sixth, Leolia Jeanjean seventh, and Panna Udvardy eighth.

The draw

The draw for the event has already been made, and it makes for interesting reading.

Top seed Haddad Maia will begin her campaign against a qualifier, and is projected to face either compatriot Laura Pigossi or Elizabeth Mandlik in the second round.

That is followed by a projected quarter-final against fifth seed Zarazua, who stunned Madison Keys at the US Open, and a hypothetical semi-final versus fourth seed Tomljanovic.

On paper, Haddad Maia should meet second seed Sierra in the final — with the Argentine and Eala projected to meet in the last four.

Sierra’s campaign begins against Arianne Hartono, before a potential second-round clash versus Carolina Alves or wildcard Nauhany Vitória Leme da Silva.

She is then projected to face sixth seed Jones in the quarter-final, before a hypothetical semi-final against Eala.

The Filipina faces a qualifier in her opening round, and — assuming she wins — would then face Julia Riera or Vitalia Diatchenko in round two.

Eala is projected to take on Jeanjean in the quarter-final.

Prize money

Across both the singles and doubles events, there is a total prize money commitment of $275,094.

The singles champion is set to take home $36,300 in winnings, with the runner-up set to receive $21,484 for their efforts.

Semi-finalists will earn $11,970, with quarter-finalists earning $6,820, players in the round of 16 earning $4,470, and players in round one receiving $3,110.

Ranking points

As a WTA 250 event, the champion will receive a solid 250 points for their efforts.

However, the runner-up will receive a strong 163 points, with the beaten semi-finalists earning 98 points, and the quarter-finalists earning 54 points.

Players beaten in the round of 16 will receive 30 points, with a solitary ranking point available in round one.

Entry List

1) Beatriz Haddad Maia

2) Solana Sierra

3) Alex Eala

4) Ajla Tomljanovic

5) Renata Zarazua

6) Francesca Jones

7) Leolia Jeanjean

8) Panna Udvardy

Whitney Osuigwe

Janice Tjen

Arianne Hartono

Julia Riera

Ana Sofia Sanchez

Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

Berfu Cengiz

Laura Pigossi

Elizabeth Mandlik

Arina Rodionova

Vitalia Diatchenko

Jazmín Ortenzi

Carolina Alves

Anna Rogers

Valeriya Strakhova

Lina Glushko

(WC) Victória Luiza Barros

(WC) Ana Candiotto

(WC) Luiza Fullana

(WC) Nauhany Vitória Leme da Silva

Four more qualifiers tbc

