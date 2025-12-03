Former American ATP stars Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson have debated whether Aryna Sabalenka was the best player of the 2025 WTA Tour season.

Sabalenka finished the campaign as the WTA world No 1 on 10,870 points — 2,475 points clear of her rival Iga Swiatek, who is ranked second.

The Belarusian spent the entire year on top of the WTA Rankings, and she has been world No 1 for 58 consecutive weeks since overtaking Swiatek in October 2024.

How do Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek’s 2025 seasons compare?

Sabalenka and Swiatek each claimed one Grand Slam title in 2025, with the former securing her second US Open crown and the latter winning her maiden Wimbledon title.

By most other significant statistical metrics, though, Sabalenka had the stronger season. The Belarusian won won more titles, reached more finals, had a better win percentage, had a better overall Grand Slam record, and had a much better record against top 10 opposition.

Sabalenka also defeated Swiatek 7-6(1), 4-6, 6-0 in the French Open semi-finals in the pair’s only meeting in 2025.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek in 2025 by the numbers

Year-end ranking – Sabalenka – 1, Swiatek – 2

– Sabalenka – 1, Swiatek – 2 Titles: Sabalenka – 4, Swiatek – 3

Sabalenka – 4, Swiatek – 3 Finals: Sabalenka – 9, Swiatek – 4

Sabalenka – 9, Swiatek – 4 Overall win rate: Sabalenka – 84% (63-12), Swiatek – 79% (64-17)

Sabalenka – 84% (63-12), Swiatek – 79% (64-17) Grand Slam win rate: Sabalenka – 88.5% (23-3), Swiatek – 87.5% (21-3)

Sabalenka – 88.5% (23-3), Swiatek – 87.5% (21-3) Win rate vs top 10 players: Sabalenka – 75% (15-5), Swiatek – 52.9% (9-8)

Sabalenka – 75% (15-5), Swiatek – 52.9% (9-8) Head-to-head: Sabalenka 1-0 Swiatek

Tennis News

What are Iga Swiatek’s ranking and Grand Slam targets for 2026? Her coach reveals

10 most lucrative WTA Tour prize money seasons: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Serena Williams star

What did Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson say about the WTA player of 2025?

On an episode of the Nothing Major podcast, Johnson named Sabalenka as the player of the year as he highlighted her consistency.

“Sabalenka. She was wire to wire, she was number one in the world,” said Johnson, a former world No 21.

“She missed out on a couple of finals, but she was the talk of every tournament, right? Finals of Australia, finals of the French, semis of Wimbledon, won the US Open, finals of the year-end.

“So for her to be number one the entire year… wish she probably could have had a couple of other big titles, but still an amazing year to be dominating the women’s game.”

Querrey made a case for Swiatek as he assessed that the Polish star “changed the narrative” around her game.

“For me, give me Iga Swiatek,” said Querrey, a former world No 11.

“All we talked about for the last five years: she’s dominated on clay, she kind of sucks on the grass, she’ll never make a run at Wimbledon, she hadn’t really… and she won Wimbledon this year and completely changed that narrative.

“And she backed it up and she wins Cincy (Cincinnati) too, which is historically somewhat of a fast hard court.

“So I feel like now she’s really got, like, when you talk about her game, she can win on any surface, and that started this year after winning Wimbledon.”

READ NEXT: 2025 WTA Tour Awards – ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Victoria Mboko, Alex Eala