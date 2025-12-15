The WTA Tour has announced the winners of the WTA Player Awards for the 2025 season, with Aryna Sabalenka, Amanda Anisimova and Victoria Mboko all claiming prizes.

The five Player Awards are: Player of the Year, Doubles Team of the Year, Most Improved Player, Comeback Player and Newcomer of the Year.

Here are the award winners, which are voted for by international tennis media.

Player of the Year – Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka has received the WTA Player of the Year award for the second straight season after a stellar 2025 campaign.

The Belarusian, who spent the entire 2025 season as the world No 1, earned almost 80% of the media’s vote, according to the WTA.

Sabalenka won more titles (four) and reached more finals (nine) than any other player, while she was by far the most consistent performer at the biggest events.

The 27-year-old won the US Open, was a runner-up at Roland Garros, the Australian Open and the WTA Finals, and was a semi-finalist at Wimbledon. She also collected WTA 1000 crowns in Miami and Madrid.

The other main contender for the 2025 Player of the Year award was Iga Swiatek, who won Wimbledon and ended the season as the world No 2.

In truth, though, Sabalenka came out on top this year by most significant statistical metrics.

Most Improved Player – Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova has been named the Most Improved Player of 2025 — a superb season she finished at a career-high ranking of world No 4 having been ranked 41st in February.

The 24-year-old American was a runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open and claimed WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Beijing.

Tennis News

Former world No 1 highlights Australian Open threat of star who ‘smoked’ Aryna Sabalenka

Serena Williams comeback date and location predicted by former British No 1

Comeback Player – Belinda Bencic

Former world No 4 Belinda Bencic fully earned the Comeback Player of 2025 award as she made a remarkable 410-place jump from a ranking of 421st at the start of the year to 11th at the end.

The 28-year-old Swiss, who gave birth to her first child in April 2024, secured WTA 500 titles in Abu Dhabi and Tokyo, while she also reached the Wimbledon semi-finals.

Newcomer of the Year – Victoria Mboko

Victoria Mboko began the year as the world No 333 and finished it at a career-best ranking of 18th.

The 19-year-old Canadian won her maiden WTA title in stunning fashion as a wildcard at the WTA 1000 event in Montreal. She also won the Hong Kong Open WTA 250.

Doubles Team of the Year – Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend

Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend are ranked first and second in the doubles rankings, with the pair having won the Australian Open and the Dubai Championships together in 2025. The Czech-American team also reached the US Open final.

READ NEXT: Former world No 5 compares Sabalenka, Swiatek, Gauff to her own era in ‘less diverse’ verdict

