The Miami Open is one of the biggest and most popular events on the tennis calendar, and there is only one week until 2026 action begins at the combined ATP and WTA 1000 event.

The 2025 Miami Open saw WTA world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka fend off Jessica Pegula to lift the women’s singles title, while rising star Jakub Mensik stunned Novak Djokovic to win the first ATP title of his career in the men’s singles event.

Here, we look at the Miami Open prize money and ranking points on offer for the leading ATP and WTA Tour players this coming fortnight.

Tennis News

ATP Miami Open 2026 Entry List: Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic headline as 30 of top 32 set to star

WTA Miami Open 2026 Entry List: Sabalenka, Swiatek, Rybakina, Gauff star; will Eala & Raducanu be seeded?

What prize money is on offer?

The Miami Open has traditionally awarded the men’s and women’s singles players the same prize money in recent years, and that looks set to be the case once again in 2026.

The ATP men’s singles and men’s doubles events in Miami have a total prize money pool of $9,415,725, which is matched exactly by the pool on offer for the WTA women’s singles and women’s doubles competitions.

This year’s men’s and women’s singles champions are set to be awarded $1,151,380 in prize money, up from the $1,124,380 awarded to both Mensik and Sabalenka for their victories in 2025.

A total of $612,340 will be on offer for both beaten singles finalists, with the beaten semi-finalists set to take home $340,190 in prize money.

Quarter-finalists will earn $193,645 and players in the fourth round are set to take home $105,720, with $61,865 on offer in round three.

Players in round two will take home $36,110, with $24,335 available in the opening round.

Champion: $1,151,380

Runner-up: $612,340

Semi-finalists: $340,190

Quarter-finalists: $193,645

Round 4: $105,720

Round 3: $61,865

Round 2: $36,110

Round 1: $24,335

What WTA Rankings points will be on offer?

Big points are on offer for the WTA Tour players in action, with 1,000 ranking points on offer for whoever lifts the singles title this coming fortnight.

The women’s singles runner-up is set to take home 650 ranking points, while the two beaten semi-finalists will earn 390 ranking points.

A total of 215 ranking points will be on offer for the four players who exit at the quarter-final stage, while 120 ranking points will be won by players who reach the fourth round.

Players who exit in the third round will take home 65 ranking points, with players in round two taking home 35 ranking points, and players in round one set to take home 10 ranking points.

However, if a seeded player — receiving a round-one bye — exits in round two, they will only earn 10 ranking points.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 390 points

Quarter-finalists: 215 points

Round 4: 120 points

Round 3: 65 points

Round 2: 35 points (10 points for seeded players)

Round 1: 10 points

What ATP Rankings points will be on offer?

Significant points are available for the ATP Tour players in action, with 1,000 ranking points on offer for whoever lifts the singles title inside the Hard Rock Stadium.

The men’s singles runner-up is set to take home 650 ranking points, while the two beaten semi-finalists will earn 400 ranking points.

A total of 200 ranking points will be on offer for the four players who exit at the quarter-final stage, while 100 ranking points will be won by players who reach the fourth round.

Players who exit in the third round will take home 50 ranking points, with players in round two taking home 30 ranking points, and players in round one set to take home 10 ranking points.

However, if a seeded player — receiving a round-one bye — exits in round two, they will only earn 10 ranking points.

Champion: 1,000 points

Runner-up: 650 points

Semi-finalists: 400 points

Quarter-finalists: 200 points

Round 4: 100 points

Round 3: 50 points

Round 2: 30 points (10 points for seeded players)

Round 1: 10 points

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Miami Open withdrawal list: 6 players out, will Coco Gauff play after Indian Wells retirement?