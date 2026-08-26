2026 US Open women’s seeds confirmed: Eala’s record, Sabalenka No 1, Rybakina still set to play
Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Alex Eala are all set to star at the 2026 US Open, and the women’s singles seeds have been locked in.
The US Open singles draws will be revealed on Thursday 27 August at 12pm local time, while main draw singles action at Flushing Meadows will begin on Sunday.
The cutoff date for the women’s seeds at the US Open was Monday 24 August as the WTA Rankings will not be updated again before play gets underway.
Therefore, results at this week’s WTA 500 tournament in Monterrey will have no bearing on seeding positions for the season’s final major.
The US Open women’s singles draw includes 128 players — 32 of which are seeded.
Reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka will be the top seed for the eighth consecutive Grand Slam tournament as she aims to win her fifth major.
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There is uncertainty over the fitness of Elena Rybakina, who is yet to practice at the US Open after she retired with an injury in her Cincinnati quarter-final last week.
As things stand, Rybakina is set to play, and she will be the No 2 seed.
Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, who contested the Cincinnati Open final, will be seeded third and fourth respectively.
Mirra Andreeva, Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova and Iga Swiatek complete the top eight seeds.
Alex Eala is set to be seeded 17th, which will be the highest-ever Grand Slam seeding position for a player from the Philippines.
If Rybakina or another top 16 seed pulls out of the US Open before the draw on Thursday, Eala will move into the top 16.
Seven American women will be seeded: Pegula, Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Iva Jovic, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Ann Li.
Projected 2026 US Open WTA seedings
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Elena Rybakina
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Coco Gauff
5. Mirra Andreeva
6. Linda Noskova
7. Karolina Muchova
8. Iga Swiatek
9. Elina Svitolina
10. Amanda Anisimova
11. Marta Kostyuk
12. Belinda Bencic
13. Naomi Osaka
14. Iva Jovic
15. Diana Shnaider
16. Sorana Cirstea
17. Alex Eala
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Jasmine Paolini
20. Maja Chwalinska
21. Anna Kalinskaya
22. Madison Keys
23. Elise Mertens
24. Anastasia Potapova
25. Marie Bouzkova
26. Emma Navarro
27. Barbora Krejcikova
28. Sara Bejlek
29. Ann Li
30. Jelena Ostapenko
31. Leylah Fernandez
32. Maria Sakkari
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