2026 Vienna Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz faces tough test as Alexander Zverev learns his fate

The 2026 Vienna Open will feature Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev, and the draw for the ATP 500 event has now been revealed.

Main draw play on the indoor hard courts of the Wiener Stadthalle will begin on Monday 26 October and conclude with the final on Sunday 1 November.

This year’s Vienna Open is the 52nd edition of the tournament in Austria. The event is also known as the Erste Bank Open for sponsorship reasons.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner was the reigning Vienna Open champion, but he will not defend his title after ending his season due to a knee injury.

World No 27 Alexander Blockx is the only other player to withdraw from the tournament.

The eight seeded players are: Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Flavio Cobolli, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Jakub Mensik.

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Top seed Zverev will start his campaign against wildcard Martin Landaluce, with the winner to face Tallon Griekspoor or Brandon Nakashima in the second round.

Zverev, the world No 2, is projected to meet sixth seed Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals and No 4 seed Flavio Cobolli in the semi-finals.

Tiafoe will take on Lorenzo Musetti in a tough first round match, while Cobolli will play wildcard Grigor Dimitrov in another blockbuster opener.

No 5 seed De Minaur, who is projected to meet Cobolli in the last eight, will begin his tournament against a qualifier.

Second seed Alcaraz has been handed a tricky opening assignment against Karen Khachanov, with the winner of that match to play Jurij Rodionov or Nikoloz Basilashvili in the second round.

Alcaraz is projected to face seventh seed Tommy Paul in the quarter-finals, while he could meet No 3 seed Medvedev in a heavyweight last four matchup.

Medvedev will play Daniel Merida in his first match, while Paul has received a brutal opening round draw against Andrey Rublev.

Eighth seed Jakub Mensik, who is projected to face Medvedev in the quarter-finals, will begin against a qualifier.

2026 Vienna Open projected quarter-finals

Alexander Zverev (1) vs Frances Tiafoe (6)

Flavio Cobolli (4) vs Alex de Minaur (5)

Jakub Mensik (8) vs Daniil Medvedev (3)

Tommy Paul (7) vs Carlos Alcaraz (2)

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