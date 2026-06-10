Mirra Andreeva’s maiden Grand Slam victory at Roland Garros has seen her become the top prize money earner on the WTA Tour in 2026.

There are 26 women who have collected at least $1,000,000 in prize money this year, seven of which have broken the $2,000,000 barrier.

Maja Chwalinska has surged to 13th on the list after her sensational run to the French Open final earned her $1,633,351, taking her yearly prize money haul to $1,838,205.

Here, we count down the top 10 earners on the WTA Tour so far in 2026.

10. Diana Shnaider – $1,838,205 ($357,941 in doubles)

Diana Shnaider claimed $875,010 for reaching the semi-finals at Roland Garros. In doubles, she has earned $357,941 this year, having won the Rome title and been a runner-up in Madrid.

9. Karolina Muchova – $1,841,557 ($7,815 in doubles)

Karolina Muchova collected $665,000 for winning the WTA 1000 tournament in Doha in February, while she was a runner-up in Stuttgart and a semi-finalist in Miami.

8. Iga Swiatek – $1,980,214

Iga Swiatek’s biggest prize money check so far in 2026 is the $486,900 she earned for being part of Poland’s triumphant United Cup team.

7. Marta Kostyuk – $2,269,048 ($8,530 in doubles)

Marta Kostyuk secured $1,007,165 for winning the Madrid Open and $875,010 for her run to the last four at Roland Garros.

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6. Jessica Pegula – $2,702,934 ($139,523 in doubles)

Jessica Pegula earned $809,275 for making the Australian Open semi-finals, $665,000 for winning the WTA 1000 in Dubai and $354,345 for her victory in Charleston.

5. Coco Gauff – $2,881,549 ($48,310 in doubles)

Coco Gauff was a runner-up at the WTA 1000 events in Miami and Rome — runs that earned her $612,340 and $564,920 respectively.

4. Elina Svitolina – $3,372,253 ($1,010 in doubles)

Elina Svitolina collected $1,085,220 for her triumph at the Italian Open, while she made $809,275 for reaching the Australian Open semi-finals.

3. Elena Rybakina – $4,361,140

Elena Rybakina’s victory at the Australian Open saw her collect $2,686,792, while she earned $564,920 for her Indian Wells runner-up result and $185,500 for her Stuttgart title.

2. Aryna Sabalenka – $4,615,986 ($7,815 in doubles)

Aryna Sabalenka claimed $1,391,952 for being an Australian Open runner-up, while she secured $1,151,380 for winning Miami and $1,085,220 for winning Indian Wells.

1. Mirra Andreeva – $5,393,301 ($350,555 in doubles)

Mirra Andreeva earned $3,266,702 for winning the French Open, which is the biggest payout of the 2026 season to date.

The 19-year-old also collected $535,585 for reaching the Madrid Open final, $185,500 for winning the Adelaide title and $185,500 for winning the Linz title.

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