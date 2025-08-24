Rising stars Victoria Mboko and Alex Eala feature on the list of nine youngest players in the women’s draw at the 2025 US Open, but they are not the youngest to play at this year’s hard-court Grand Slam.

The list is made up of one 16-year-old, one 17-year-old, three 18-year-olds, two 19-year-olds and two 20-year-olds, while the likes of Coco Gauff, Diana Schnaider and Linda Noskova miss out.

The 9 youngest women in 2025 US Open main draw:

9. Alex Eala – 20 years and three months

The Filipina has already had an incredible 2025 season as she reached the semi-final of the Miami Open, beating Grand Slam winners Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek before losing to Jessica Pegula.

As a result, she made her top 100 breakthrough in the WTA Rankings, becoming the first woman from the Philippines to achieve the feat.

Eala then made her Grand Slam debut at the French Open, losing in the first round while she also fell at the first hurdle at Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old currently sits at No 75, but reached a career-high of No 56 in June.

8. Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva – 20 years and 15 days

Kasintseva, who turned 20 on August 9, won the 2020 Australian Open girls’ title and the following year she made her WTA-level debut as a 15-year-old wildcard at the Madrid Open.

She is the first Andoran to compete on the WTA Tour and will also become the first Andoran woman to play at a Grand Slam when she makes her debut after coming through qualifying.

The 20-year-old has taken part in 14 qualifying tournaments at majors and failed at the first 13 attempts before finally making her breakthrough at Flushing Meadows this year.

Kasintseva, who is at No 130 in the WTA Rankings, will face fellow youngster Maya Joint in the first round.

7. Maya Joint – 19 years and four months

The Australian made her major debut at the 2024 US Open, beating Laura Siegemund before losing against Madison Keys.

But it has been 2025 season where she had made a name for herself as she won her maiden singles title at the Rabat Grand Prix in May and then doubled up as she also won the doubles trophy in Morocco alongside Oksana Kalashnikova.

The next month she won her second WTA 250 title at the Eastbourne Open, beating Eala in the final while she lost out on the doubles title.

Joint has peaked at No 37 in the rankings, but she currently sits at No 42.

6. Clervie Ngounoue – 19 years and one month

The American made her Grand Slam debut as a 16-year-old at the 2022 US Open, but that was in the doubles. The following year she won the Wimbledon girls’ junior title and a month later she made her Grand Slam singles debut at the US Open, losing in the first round.

The teenager, currently at No 178, remains active on the ITF circuit and she has won two titles this year.

Ngounoue will face 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya in her opener in New York.

5. Victoria Mboko – 18 years and 11 months

The Canadian is just a few days shy of her 19th birthday, but she is already a WTA 1000 title winner following a remarkable run at her home event at the start of August.

The teenager, who won five ITF tournaments between January and March this year, received a wildcard for the Canadian Open and she defeated big name after big name at the WTA 1000 tournament in Montreal.

Mboko beat the likes of Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina to reach the final before coming from a set down to defeat former world No 1 Naomi Osaka for her maiden top-level title.

Having started the tournament at No 85, she surged to No 24 in the rankings, resulting in her being seeded for the US Open.

The 18-year-old reached the third round at Roland Garros and the second round at Wimbledon, but she has not received a kind draw in New York as she will face 2023 Wimbledon winner Barbora Krejcikova in the first round.

4. Tereza Valentova – 18 years and six months

The Czech won the 2024 French Open girls’ singles and doubles titles and made her Grand Slam debut at the same event earlier this year, reaching the second round.

She is yet to feature at a WTA 1000 event, but came through qualifying at Flushing Meadows and will take on Lucia Bronzetti in the first round.

Valentova made her top 100 debut earlier this year and sits at No 96.

3. Mirra Andreeva – 18 years and three months

The highest-ranked teenager in the 2025 US Open draw as she currently sits at a career-high No 5 in the WTA Rankings.

Many have tipped Andreeva to win the title as she already has one Grand Slam semi-final to her name (2024 French Open) and reached back-to-back quarter-finals and Roland Garros and Wimbledon this year.

The Russian won her maiden singles title at the 2024 Iași Open in Romania, but this year she has doubled up at WTA 1000 level as she won the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Indian Wells Open.

Andreeva, who faces Alycia Parks in the first round, has already notched up 10 wins over top-10 players, including over world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Indian Wells final.

2. Iva Jovic – 17 years and eight months

Jovic has been the youngest player in recent Grand Slam main draws, but she finds herself at No 2 at the US Open.

She made her debut as a wildcard at the 2024 US Open, reaching the second round, while she also featured at this year’s Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

The American, who faces veteran Aliaksandra Sasnovich, earned a direct entry into the final Grand Slam of the year after climbing into the top 80 of the rankings.

1. Julieta Pareja – 16 years and six months

The American became the first player born in 2009 to compete on the WTA Tour when she came through qualifying to reach the main draw of the Copa Colsanitas in March.

Pareja went on to reach the semi-final before losing to fellow qualifier Katarzyna Kawa.

Currently at No 335 in the WTA Rankings, the 16-year-old has received a wildcard entry for her Grand Slam main draw debut, but she has been handed a brutal opener against 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.