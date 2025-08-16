Emma Raducanu finds herself at No 35 in the WTA Live Rankings following her exit from the Cincinnati Open, but she could still be seeded at the US Open.

Following her recent good form that saw her reach the semi-final of the Citi DC Open and fourth round of the Canadian Open, Raducanu had surged into the top 35 of the WTA Rankings and, coupled with some withdrawals from the Cincinnati main draw, she found herself seeded 30th for the WTA 1000 event.

But it didn’t count much in her favour as she found herself facing top seed and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in the third round and, although she produced an excellent display and took a set off the three-time Grand Slam winner, she lost in three sets against the world No 1.

Raducanu started the tournament at No 39, but received a four-place boost for reaching the round of 32.

With the Cincinnati Open the final event before the cut off for the seedings for the US Open, the British No 1’s hopes suffered a big blow as only the top 32 players in the world are seeded at Grand Slams.

However, it was not a fatal blow as there had already been a couple of withdrawals from players who were set to be seeded, and more could follow before the draw is made on Thursday August 21 in New York.

World No 7 Zheng Qinwen and No 12 Paula Badosa have already confirmed they won’t take part in the season-ending Grand Slam at Flushing Meadows and that has resulted in the players at No 33 and No 34 in the Live Rankings being bumped into the top 32.

Leylah Fernandez and Mccartney Kessler have been the beneficiaries and Raducanu is now next in line to move into a seeded position if there are any further withdrawals.

There is further good news for Raducanu as those just below her in the Live Rankings have already exited the Cincinnati Open with French qualifier Varvara Gracheva the only player outside the top 35 still alive at the WTA 1000 tournament.

However, the 25-year-old will have to win the title to usurp Raducanu in the WTA Rankings.

The other quarter-finalists, Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Veronika Kudermetova, Jasmine Paolini and Coco Gauff are all ahead of Raducanu.

The 2021 US Open winner has been seeded only four times at Grand Slams and that was in 2022 on the back of her title run at Flushing Meadows four years ago as she surged up the rankings.

She was seeded 17th at the Australian Open, 12th at the French Open, 10th at Wimbledon and 11th at the US Open.

Raducanu is yet to win a match at Flushing Meadows outside of her 2021 title run when she recorded 10 victories in a row after coming through qualifying.

Her title defence ended in the first round in 2022 as she was beaten by Alice Cornet while she missed the next edition due to injury while last year she lost in the first round against Sofia Kenin.

Current Top 32 Based on Live Rankings

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Iga Swiatek

4. Jessica Pegula

5. Mirra Andreeva

6. Madison Keys

7. Amanda Anisimova

8. Jasmine Paolini

9. Elena Rybakina

10. Emma Navarro

11. Karolina Muchova

12. Elina Svitolina

13. Ekaterina Alexandrova

14. Clara Tauson

15. Daria Kasatkina

16. Belinda Bencic

17. Ludmilla Samsonova

18. Beatriz Haddad Maia

19. Elise Mertens

20. Diana Shnaider

21. Linda Noskova

22. Victoria Mboko

23. Naomi Osaka

24. Jeļena Ostapenko

25. Sofia Kenin

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magdalena Frech

28. Veronika Kudermetova

29. Anna Kalinskaya

30. Dayana Yastremska

31. Leylah Fernandez

32. Mccartney Kessler

Next Five

33. Emma Raducanu

34. Magda Linette

35. Xinyu Wang

36. Rebecca Sramkova

37. Ashlyn Krueger