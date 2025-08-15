Aryna Sabalenka lost her cool before her title defence at the Cincinnati Open was comprehensively brought to an end by Elena Rybakina, with the scale of her beating leaving big question marks hovering over the world No 1 as she prepares to play at the US Open.

Sabalenka has suffered a series of near misses in Grand Slams this year, losing in the final at the Australian Open and the French Open before a semi-final defeat against Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon.

She will try to end that story on a high by finally getting her hands on a Grand Slam title in New York, but he confidence will have been shaken by her 6-1, 6-4 hammering at the hands of Rybakina.

Sabalenka looked beaten long before the final blows were handed out by Rybakina, who outhit Sabalenka from first to last in a mismatch that has to concern the Belarusian.

When you are a player who is used to dismissing opponents with powerful shots from the back of the court, a defeat against a player who had more punch and accuracy in her ground shots will send shock waves through Sabalenka.

After her tight win against Emma Raducanu earlier in the Cincinnati tournament, the opposition in the women’s locker room may see signs of weakness in Sabalenka and she will need to deflect that negativity heading into the US Open.

Earlier in the day, Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek beat Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-4, as she continued her impressive run of form.

Swiatek will now take on Rybakina in what promises to be an enthralling semi-final on Sunday, with those two players now eyeing up a chance to dislodge Sabalenka as the queen of women’s tennis.

“Just played my game,” Swiatek after her victory. “For sure, it wasn’t easy. Just happy I was solid and had the intensity to apply pressure.”

While Sabalenka still has a commanding lead at the top of the WTA Rankings, Swiatek is starting to get back to her brilliant best ahead of the US Open.

And on the evidence of this performance against Sabalenka, Rybakina is emerging as a strong contender to challenge for the title in New York.

It’s too early to suggest Sabalenka status as world No 1 is under threat, but the chasing pack are being given encouragement that the top ranked player is vulnerable.

