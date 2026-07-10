The number of active women’s tennis players to win a Grand Slam will increase after the 2026 Wimbledon final with Karolina Muchova or Linda Noskova set to become the 18th major winner currently playing on the WTA Tour.

Muchova and Noskova will battle it out for their maiden Grand Slam on Centre Court at the All England Club on Saturday in what will be the first major singles final between two Czech players.

And one of them will go on to join the likes of Serena Williams, Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva on the list of active WTA players to win a Slam.

There were 15 players at the start of the 2026 season, but two names have already been added as former world No 1 Williams returned to the tour following a four-year absence while Andreeva is the newest member of the club.

The Active WTA Players To Win A Grand Slam Singles Title

Serena Williams – 23 (Australian Open x7, Wimbledon x7, US Open x6, French Open x3)

The tennis great won her maiden Grand Slam nearly 27 years ago as she won the 1999 US Open as a teenager and she went on to become one of the all-time greats in tennis.

Williams completed three Career Grand Slams (winning all four Grand Slams) and one Golden Slam (winning Olympic gold and all four Grand Slams) with her last major title coming at the 2017 Australian Open.

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Following her decision to return to action in June this year, the big question is whether she will win a 24th Grand Slam before she eventually retires for good.

Venus Williams – 7 (Wimbledon x5, US Open x2)

Venus won her first Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2000 with a victory over Lindsay Davenport in the final and her last one also came at the All England Club in 2008 when she beat her sister Serena in the final.

The American reached eight Wimbledon finals in the space of 10 years from 2000 to 2009, winning five trophies. Williams’ other two Grand Slam titles came on home soil in 2000 and 2001 when she won the US Open.

The all-time reached the final of all four majors, but was denied the Career Grand Slam by her sister as Serena beat her in the 2003 and 2017 Australian Open finals and the 2002 French Open final.

Iga Swiatek – 6 (French Open x4, Wimbledon x1, US Open x1)

One of the two active players to complete the Surface Slam as she achieved the feat when she won Wimbledon last year, but many will be surprised by the fact that she hasn’t managed to win a French Open title since 2024.

Roland Garros has been her playground as she won the tournament in 2020, 2022, 2022 and 2024.

Her first Grand Slam title away from Paris was on the hard courts in New York in 2022, when she won the US Open before completing the Surface Slam on the grass at Wimbledon in 2025.

Naomi Osaka – 4 (US Open x2, Australian Open x2)

Former world No 1 Osaka looked set to win double-digit Grand Slam titles after winning four majors in the space of three years, but she hasn’t reached a final since lifting the 2021 Australian Open trophy.

Osaka, of course, rose to stardom when she beat Serena Williams in a dramatic 2018 US Open final and went on to win the Australian Open the following year before winning a second title in New York in 2020 and a second in Melbourne the following year.

Aryna Sabalenka – 4 (Australian Open x2, US Open x2)

The reigning world No 1 has reached eight Grand Slam finals since the start of 2023, winning four of those matches with her first Grand Slam trophy coming at the 2023 Australian Open when she beat Elena Rybakina.

Sabalenka went on to successfully defend her title at Melbourne Park the following year and also won the US Open that year before winning her fourth major at last year’s US Open.

Elena Rybakina – 2 (Wimbledon x1, Australian Open x1)

The Kazakh star made her Grand Slam title breakthrough as somewhat of a surprise package in 2022 when she was seeded 17th, going on to beat third seed Ons Jabeur in the final.

She then showed that title was no fluke as she finished runner-up to Sabalenka at the Australian Open in 2023, but got her revenge three years later when she defeated the Belarusian in the Melbourne Park final.

Coco Gauff – 2 (US Open x1, French Open x1)

Having made her breakthrough as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, Gauff went on to fulfil her early promise when she won the 2023 US Open by upsetting Sabalenka in three sets in the final.

And Sabalenka was again on the losing side when they met in the 2025 French Open showpiece match.

Barbora Krejcikova – 2 (French Open x1, Wimbledon x1)

The Czech was a ranked outsider at the 2021 French Open as she was unseeded, but beat the likes of Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens, Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari en route to the final, where she defeated 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Krejcikova also won the women’s doubles title at Roland Garros that year and three years later she won Wimbledon. Although she was seeded at Wimbledon in 2023, it was a lowly 31st.

Victoria Azarenka – 2 (Australian Open x2)

The two-time Australian Open champion won her maiden Grand Slam at Melbourne Park in 2012 and successfully defended her crown the following year.

The Belarusian, who also finished runner-up at the US Open in 2012, 2013 and 2020, has not played any top-level tennis since the 2025 US Open.

Jelena Ostapenko – 1 (French Open x1)

Playing in the main draw at Roland Garros for only the second time following a first-round exit on her debut, Ostapenko went all the way to win her only singles Grand Slam.

The closest she has come to winning another singles major was at Wimbledon in 2018 when she reached the semi-final, but she has three Grand Slam titles to her name as she won the 2024 US Open women’s doubles and 2026 Wimbledon mixed doubles.

Sloane Stephens – 1 (US Open x1)

The American made her Grand Slam breakthrough at the 2013 Australian Open when she reached the semi-final, and four years later, she came through a tough draw to win the US Open, beating compatriot Madison Keys in the final.

Stephens finished runner-up at the French Open the following year.

Bianca Andreescu – 1 (US Open x1)

Playing at the US Open for the first time in her career, Andreescu ended up winning the title on her debut in 2019 as she became the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam, beating Serena Williams in the final.

That was the third of three titles she won that year and the US Open remains her last top-level trophy with the Canadian struggling with injury in recent years.

Sofia Kenin – 1 (Australian Open x1)

Having previously failed to make it past the fourth round at a Grand Slam, Kenin upset top seed and home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the semi-final and then defeated two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza

Emma Raducanu – 1 (US Open x1)

The 2021 fairytale of New York belonged to Emma Raducanu as she became the first qualifier – man or woman – to win a Grand Slam, winning 10 matches without dropping a set en route to the trophy.

Raducanu has not made it past the fourth round of a major since that magical month in the United States.

Marketa Vondrousova – 1 (Wimbledon x1)

The Czech became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon and was the lowest-ranked champion since the WTA rankings were established in 1975 as she was at No 42 at the start fo teh tournament.

Before the 2023 event, Vondrousova had won only one match at Wimbledon, but she beat Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina and Ons Jabeur during her title run.

Madison Keys – 1 (Australian Open x1)

Eight years after finishing runner-up to Stephens in the US Open final, Keys finally won that elusive Grand Slam and she did it the hard way at Melbourne Park as she beat second seed Swiatek in the semi-final and top seed Sabalenka in the final.

Mirra Andreeva – 1 (French Open x1)

The Russian is the latest member to join the Grand Slam club as she won her maiden title at the 2026 French Open.

Andreeva reached the semi-final at Roland Garros as a 17-year-old in 2024 and two years later she won the title, beating surprise finalist Maja Chwalinska in straight sets.

The 19-year-old still has time on her hands to add a few more major trophies to her CV.