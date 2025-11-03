Italian tennis great Adriano Panatta has proclaimed that Jannik Sinner has “become almost unbeatable” as he sent a warning to Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6(4) in the final of the 2025 Paris Masters to secure his maiden title at the prestigious event and fifth title of the 2025 season.

Alcaraz suffered a shock defeat to Cameron Norrie in his opening match in Paris, ending his and Sinner’s run of playing in the finals at five consecutive tournaments they both competed in.

Adriano Panatta warns Carlos Alcaraz after Jannik Sinner’s Paris triumph

Adriano Panatta said Jannik Sinner is now “almost unbeatable” after his victory at the 2025 Paris Masters

The Italian assessed that Carlos Alcaraz can “have a bad day and lose”, which he said “never happens” to Sinner early in tournaments

The former French Open champion declared that Alcaraz may never beat Sinner again if he does not “stay focused”

Panatta also criticised a “diabolical” issue he sees with the ranking system after Sinner’s return to world No 1

Sinner’s victory at the Paris Masters has seen him leapfrog Alcaraz and return to world No 1 in this week’s ATP Rankings.

However, Sinner will only be above Alcaraz for one week as the Italian’s 1,500 points from winning the 2024 ATP Finals will drop when the rankings update next week.

What Panatta said about Sinner and Alcaraz after the Paris Masters

Speaking to La Domenica Sportiva, Panatta gave his verdict on Sinner’s victory at the Paris Masters.

“He did his job, because he was the clear favourite after Carlos Alcaraz was eliminated from the draw,” said the former world No 4. (translated from Italian)

“Now he’s back to world number one, even if it won’t last long due to a diabolical system that I don’t understand and don’t really agree with.

“He’s experimenting with a lot of things, he continues to learn every time. Not that he didn’t hit drop shots before or anything, but he does it much more now. He serves better, and his attitude on the court also seems more relaxed.

“He’s aware of his strength. He can joke with Cahill, for example, which he didn’t do before. The disagreement (between Sinner and Cahill)? I don’t think it was that serious.”

Panatta, who won the 1976 French Open, went on to highlight Sinner’s remarkable consistency as he issued a warning to Alcaraz.

“He (Sinner) has become almost unbeatable now,” Panatta added.

“Alcaraz could have a bad day and lose, but that never happens to Jannik in the first or second round. Either he loses in the final or he gets injured.

“So Carlos has to be careful: either he stays focused or he’ll never beat him again.”

