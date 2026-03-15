Action in Indian Wells is reaching boiling point, and several key storylines are emerging from the first combined ATP-WTA 1000 event of 2026.

Saturday saw two intriguing men’s singles semi-finals take place, and all eyes are now on Sunday’s blockbuster women’s and men’s singles finals in Tennis Paradise.

Ahead of the final matches of the tournament, we look back at the key stories emerging from the past 24 hours in our Indian Wells roundup.

Tennis News

Tim Henman gives his verdict on female players competing in five-set matches at Grand Slams

Aryna Sabalenka ‘so done with losing big finals’ ahead of Elena Rybakina Indian Wells showdown

Sinner joins historic club with scintillating semi-final win

World No 2 Jannik Sinner continued his fine Indian Wells form to reach his first final in Tennis Paradise, dispatching Alexander Zverev with ease on Saturday.

The Italian had won his last five meetings against world No 4 Zverev and extended his winning run over the German to six wins on the trot, defeating the German 6-2, 6-4 in the last four.

Victory for Sinner sees him reach his maiden Indian Wells final, and he joins an exclusive group of men to reach the final of all six Masters 1000 events on hard courts.

Read More: Jannik Sinner achieves a feat Carlos Alcaraz can’t match as he reaches Indian Wells final

Alcaraz stunned by Medvedev as world No 1 lead set to close

Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of extending his unbeaten start to 2026 were ended in a surprise loss to world No 11 Daniil Medvedev on Saturday.

Medvedev had lost his last four matches to Alcaraz and had twice fallen to the Spaniard in the final of this event, though he impressed in a 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over the world No 1 in the semi-final.

The Russian will now face Sinner in the final, with a first Indian Wells title at stake for both men.

With Alcaraz only able to match his points from last year, his lead as the world No 1 is now guaranteed to shrink.

Read More: Carlos Alcaraz’s shock defeat opens door for Jannik Sinner to close in on world No 1 ranking

Does Rybakina hold a key advantage over Sabalenka?

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka are set to do battle in a blockbuster women’s singles final that, for some, seems too close to call.

However, is it Rybakina — who will rise to world No 2 on Monday, regardless of Sunday’s result — who holds the advantage heading into this showdown?

While world No 1 Sabalenka holds a narrow 8-7 lead in their overall head-to-head, the Kazakh has fared better when the two meet in the championship match of an event.

Read More: The surprising final statistic that gives Elena Rybakina an edge over Aryna Sabalenka ahead of Indian Wells meeting

Swiatek breaks silence after ‘tough’ exit

Iga Swiatek has posted on social media for the first time since her shock Indian Wells quarter-final exit to ninth seed Elina Svitolina.

Swiatek was beaten 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 by the Ukrainian in the last eight and was unable to reach her fifth consecutive semi-final in Indian Wells, falling to an opponent she had beaten in four of their five previous meetings.

The Pole, who will drop to world No 3 next week, will look to rediscover her best form in Miami Open action next week.

Read More: Iga Swiatek breaks silence with candid message after ‘tough’ Indian Wells Open exit

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