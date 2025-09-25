A host of top tennis stars have sent a second series of letters to the Grand Slam events pushing for more prize money and reform.

The Athletic has revealed that the letters were sent on July 30, and that it was signed by almost all of the players at the top of the men’s and women’s rankings. including Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka.

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is the only player that signed the original letter, which was sent on March 21, who is not involved in these second letters. Elena Rybakina and Felix Auger-Aliassime are the only other current top 10 players not to sign the second letters.

The original letter was signed by the top 10 players on the ATP and WTA tours from the week of March 3, with the exception of Rybakina. Mirra Andreeva, ranked 11th at the time, was also included.

L’Equipe reported that players signed the original letter with the purpose of “demanding a substantial increase in their prize money.”

Jack Draper, Lorenzo Musetti, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Amanda Anisimova have signed the latest letters having not been involved in the first one.

The Athletic explains that players have called for reform from the Grand Slams in three main areas in the second letters:

To start contributing to player welfare and a benefit fund to improve pension, health care, and maternity benefits.

An increase in prize money as a proportion of revenue — up from the current estimate of 16 percent to 22 percent by 2030, in line with joint ATP and WTA Tour events.

Greater player consultation and representation, with the formation of a Grand Slam Player Council.

The absence of Djokovic’s signature from the second series of letters is surprising given the active role he has played in pushing for change in the sport.

The Serbian co-founded the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) in 2020.

The organisation launched legal action against the ATP and WTA Tours, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) in March, accusing the governing bodies of implementing “anticompetitive restraints and abusive practices”.

The PTPA added the four Grand Slams to the lawsuit on Tuesday, and it is unclear whether this relates to Djokovic’s decision not to sign the second letters.

PTPA statement on adding Grand Slams as parties to New York lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/BVbMHHDrzc — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) September 22, 2025

Djokovic spoke about signing the first letter during the Monte Carlo Masters in April.

“I think generally the sentiment is that the players feel that we should get it, when it comes to prize money at the Grand Slams, as close to the percentage of the prize money that we are getting on the [ATP] Tour on average,” said the tennis legend.

“That’s something that I think would be fair because logically and rationally thinking about it, that’s probably the best case scenario. But that’s not going to happen overnight, if it happens, so it’s a long term play.

“Hopefully the Grand Slams will respond positively and want to have the players in the room and sit down and talk about the revenue shares, about not just that, but also I think players feel that they need to have counsel with Grand Slam committees and management when they are making some big changes or decisions.

“It’s important because it affects us. [On] rule changes or whatever it is, I think we need to be advised. We need to be part of the conversation, have our representatives.”

