It may be a quieter week of tennis action with few of the sport’s biggest stars in action, though there are plenty of stories gaining traction.

With the Sunshine Double just coming to a conclusion and the clay-court swing getting underway, there is still plenty to talk about in the tennis world.

Here, we round up the biggest tennis headlines from Tuesday.

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Alcaraz urged to avoid showing ‘weaknesses’

Carlos Alcaraz’s coach has claimed that the Spaniard must stop showing “weaknesses” on the court after his mid-match rant at the Miami Open last week.

World No 1 Alcaraz was seen complaining to coach Samuel Lopez and other members of his team during his match against Sebastian Korda, a contest that he ultimately lost in three sets.

Reflecting on Alcaraz’s loss, Lopez claimed that the seven-time Grand Slam champion needed to learn to “control” his impulses and not show any behaviour that may give his opponents any encouragement.

Read More: Carlos Alcaraz’s coach tells Spaniard to avoid showing ‘weaknesses’ after Miami Open loss

Sinner’s world No 1 admission

Jannik Sinner can regain the world No 1 ranking from Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters next week — but will the Italian play the event?

World No 2 Sinner completed the Sunshine Double with victories in Indian Wells and Miami, earning 2,000 ranking points and moving within touching distance of world No 1 Alcaraz.

However, in comments made following his Miami Open victory, the Italian admitted that he did not have “a lot of time” to adjust to Monte Carlo, and did not officially confirm he would be playing.

Read More: What Jannik Sinner had to say about No 1 battle with Carlos Alcaraz as he makes ‘if’ admission

Emma Raducanu sent coaching warning from Bartoli

Former Wimbledon champion and world No 7 Marion Bartoli has warned Emma Raducanu that she may not be able to “improve” her tennis if she is unable to maintain a long-term coaching partnership.

Raducanu is currently without a permanent coach following her split from Francisco Roig earlier this year, and will head into the clay-court swing looking for form after a challenging start to the season.

Speaking this week, Bartoli urged Raducanu to mirror world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and stick with a long-term coaching partnership to help make key improvements in her game.

Read More: Emma Raducanu told to follow Aryna Sabalenka’s plan as coaching saga addressed by Wimbledon champion

Draper joins Monte Carlo withdrawals

Jack Draper has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters, with the Brit suffering a disrupted start to his clay-court season.

The Brit has only recently returned to ATP Tour action following a six-month absence due to a left arm injury, though he has now joined the likes of Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz in withdrawing.

With action at the Masters 1000 event not beginning until Sunday, more withdrawals are possible.

Read More: Monte Carlo Masters withdrawal list: More players join Novak Djokovic on the sidelines