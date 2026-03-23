Carlos Alcaraz’s shock third round exit at the 2026 Miami Open is the biggest story of the tournament so far, and it is dominating Monday’s headlines from the Hard Rock Stadium.

We have news of Alcaraz’s candid comments to his team during his defeat and his admission about feeling pressure, as well as Jannik Sinner’s thoughts on chasing down the world No 1.

In the women’s draw, Naomi Osaka has made an honest statement about her future following her defeat.

The remaining third round matches in the men’s draw will be played on Monday, while the women’s event has reached the fourth round.

Here is our latest roundup of the biggest stories from the Miami Open.

Alcaraz’s telling message to his team

At the start of the second set of his 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 loss to Sebastian Korda in Miami on Sunday, Alcaraz suggested he lacked the belief to turn the match around as he spoke to his coaching team.

The world No 1 declared he “can’t do any more” than losing the match by a respectable scoreline: “It’s just to make it look better, a 6-3, 6-4 or 6-3, 7-5.”

The 22-year-old Spaniard added: “I can’t take it anymore, I want to go home now, man.”

Read more: Miami Open: What frustrated Carlos Alcaraz told his team during mid-match exchange

Alcaraz makes ‘annoying’ comment about pressure

In his press conference, Alcaraz said he deals with more pressure than his opponents due to his world No 1 status.

“It’s not really good, to be honest. It’s a bit annoying, but you have to accept it and keep going,” the seven-time Grand Slam winner said.

Read more: Carlos Alcaraz makes ‘annoying’ confession as he reacts to shock Miami Open defeat



Sinner sets his sights on world No 1

Alcaraz’s early exit in Miami has opened the door for his rival and world No 2 Sinner to close the gap at the top of the rankings.

Speaking before Alcaraz’s loss, Sinner — who is not defending any points until May — revealed that the world No 1 position is on his mind.

“I know the situation where I am in regarding the points I am defending. I have zero,” the Italian said. “Whatever comes in, it’s positive. Even if you lose next round, nothing happens. So that’s good for me.

Read more: Jannik Sinner admits Carlos Alcaraz’s world No 1 ranking is in his sights with candid comments



Osaka speaks candidly about her future

After a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Talia Gibson in her opening match in Miami, world No 15 Osaka raised doubts about her future in tennis.

The four-time Grand Slam winner said: “I want to win titles ​and I want to be the best player ​I ⁠can, but if I have to sacrifice having a lot of time with my daughter, I’d rather not do it.”

Read more: Naomi Osaka retirement: Could an announcement be imminent after honest comments?



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