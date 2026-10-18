Alejandro Davidovich Fokina says how Arthur Fils helped him win the Shanghai Masters

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s incredible run in ATP finals continued as he beat Rafael Jodar in the Shanghai Masters final to win his first Masters tournament.

The Spaniard has now won three ATP Tour finals in a row, following victories this year at the Mallorca Open, the Chengdu Open, and now the Shanghai Masters.

Prior to his incredible 2026 record, Davidovich Fokina has lost five straight ATP Tour titles without claiming one, and he was considered the best player in men’s tennis not to have a trophy.

For a long time this season, that looked like it might stay that way, as the Spaniard dealt with a nasty back injury which kept him out for two months.

Speaking straight after winning the Shanghai Masters title, Davidovich Fokina said his good friend Arthur Fils helped him return from injury in good form.

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Speaking to Sky Sports Tennis, the Spaniard said: “I don’t have any words right now. I don’t know what to say. I don’t know how I feel. It’s just a huge relief. After the first set, just keep trying, keep pushing. Like every match in the tournament.

“In the tie-breaker, I believed in myself again. To try to play all the balls. He was playing huge tennis and in the first set I knew that maybe I could have a little bit more physicality, but he is an amazing player and it was very tough to play against him today.

“I’m very grateful with the team I have. They support me everyday for many years. Of course this year it was a tough one. Not only two months out, but I skipped a couple more tournaments this year with injury. It was not an easy one. I’m very thankful to the team.

“I cannot describe with words how thankful I am with them. I remember now when Arthur Fils, he’s a very good friend of mine, he was kept out of a lot of tournaments and he came back stronger in all the matches. That gave me a lot of power. If he can do it, I can do it too.”

Davidovich Fokina currently sits at world No 13 in the ATP Tour rankings, which is a career high for the Spaniard.

He will try and improve on that in his final tournaments of the year at the Swiss Indoors and the Paris Masters.

Should he perform well at both touraments, there is an outside chance that he could qualify for the ATP Finals at the end of the year.