Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Felix Auger-Aliassime were embroiled in drama during their fourth round match at Wimbledon.

Auger-Aliassime ended up winning the match in five sets, but there was controversy during the fourth set between the Canadian and the Spaniard.

Davidovich Fokina struggled with an ankle injury while he had two break points to take the set during the fourth set and he called the physio.

After the physio, Auger-Aliassime hit a double fault to concede the fourth set to Davidovich Fokina and take the match to a decider.

Auger-Aliassime was far from happy and called the moment a ‘disgrace’ in his post-match press conference, where he also called for a rule change.

“But to stop in the middle of an opponent’s service game and to be able to call the physio, I think that’s a disgrace of a rule,” said the Canadian in his post-match press conference. “I don’t see any other sport where you can do that. I mark my words. It’s a disgrace of a rule.”

A day after crashing out of the Wimbledon fourth round, Davidovich Fokina has explained his side of the story, and confirming his injury status.

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In an interview with Movistar, the Spaniard said: “This all started before Stuttgart, when I twisted my ankle training in Monte Carlo. It’s something we’re dealing with every day. I haven’t even had time to rest for three consecutive days.

“I’ve had to deal with it, Voltaren every day… I’m going to get an MRI now, but it was just one movement, when I slide and my foot rolls inwards, that’s the only movement, that’s what happened today.

“I don’t control some movements, so when my foot rolls like that, it’s 30 or 40 seconds where I see stars, and then the pain goes away, I’m pain-free. It’s something I’ll look into starting tomorrow.”

Andy Roddick was less than convinced by Davidovich Fokina’s injury, so it appears it’s going to be an ongoing argument over the legitimacy of the injury and the timing the physio was called.

Auger-Aliassime, however, will have to try and rest his anger as he has one of the biggest matches of his career coming up.

The Canadian will play Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon as he looks to reach the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the third time in his career.

Auger-Aliassime has previously reached the semi-finals of the US Open on two occasions, in 2021 and 2025, so a victory over Djokovic would be his first time in the final four of Wimbledon.

Prior to the 2026 event, Auger-Aliassime had previously reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in 2021, but he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini.