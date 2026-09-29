Alejandro Davidovich Fokina won his second ATP Tour title of the year after beating Hubert Hurkacz in a tight Chengdu Open final.

Heading into the contest, Hurkacz had won eight ATP Tour titles, the last of which came in Estoril back in April 2024, while Davidovich Fokina made it sixth time lucky when he triumphed at the Mallorca Open for his maiden title.

There was very little to choose between the pair early on, particularly as 29-year-old Hurkacz eventually won a 12-minute opening game in the final of the ATP 250 event.

The Spaniard drew first blood in the seventh game, when he broke the Pole’s serve and went on to take the first set 6-4. Davidovich Fokina kept on running Hurkacz close in his service games but the former Wimbledon semi-finalist held strong and forced his way to a tiebreak in the second set.

Hurkacz was able to grab an early mini-break, inching into a 6-3 lead. But, Davidovich was able to save four set points and then claimed the victory with his first match point to earn a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win.

The moment @alexdavidovich1 won his second ATP title in Chengdu 🏆#ChengduOpen pic.twitter.com/2AkJpxNagf — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 29, 2026

More ATP Tour News

Andy Murray concerned for modern tennis after spotting worrying new trend

Why Novak Djokovic’s latest move has taken some in tennis by surprise

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Off the back of winning in Chengdu, Davidovich Fokina – who missed the North American hard court swing with a back injury – has pocketed $184,085 (£139,039), while Hurkacz collects $107,375 (£81,100).

While this will be a nice financial boost for the pair, ranking points at this level is arguably more important, along with lifting that trophy.

Champion Davidovich Fokina, who was out injured for more than two months, has earned himself 250 precious ranking points, while beaten finalist Hurkacz has notched 165 of his own.

The Spanish star, who has a career high of world No 14, is now up to 26th on 1,930 points, whereas former world No 6 Hurkacz jumps to 39th with 1,285 points (1,370 points).

The pair have struggled with injuries in the past year or so, ergo, this week will be a big confidence boost for the two of them.

Davidovich Fokina started the week in 29th and ends it in 26th, while Hurkacz jumps seven spots from 46th. A title win would have seen him rise to 37th on 1,370 ranking points.

The 6ft 5in player started 2026 in 73rd place in the rankings as he tried to come back from knee surgery. So for him to be closing in on the top 30 is a real positive.

For the 27-year-old, many felt he would never win a ATP Tour title. Now, though, Davidovich Fokina has two to his name.

READ NEXT: Taylor Fritz warns ATP Tour against making a rule change after Laver Cup