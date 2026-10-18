Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ranking points and prize money after Shanghai Masters victory against Rafael Jodar

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina stunned Rafael Jodar to win the first Masters title of his career at the Shanghai Masters.

Davidovich Fokina was blwon away 6-1 in the opening set and many expected the 20-year-old to romp to victory to claim his maiden Masters title.

However, Davidovich Fokina fought back into the match, taking a second set tie-break to pile on the pressure against Jodar.

A tense deciding set ensued and Davidovich Fokina was able to use his experience to topple Jodar to win the title.

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As a result, the Spaniard has collected 1000 ranking points and the full $1,151,380 in prize money.

That means the Spaniard is now up to a career ranking high of world No 13 on the ATP Tour and he’s given himself an outside shot of qualifying for the ATP Finals at the end of the year.

If Davidovich Fokina continues to show the form her showcased in Shanghai, then he will have a very good chance of qualifying as one of the top eight ranked players on the ATP Tour.

Davidovich Fokina defeated Jenson Brooksby, Frances Tiafoe, Hubert Hurkacz, Arthur Gea, Alexander Zverev, and then Jodar to claim the Shanghai Masters title.

It’s easy to forget that Davidovich Fokina started the 2026 season as the ATP Tour’s nearly man.

He had never claimed an ATP title before 2026, losing five straight in a row between 2022 and 2025.

Now, he has three titles thanks to his exploits in 2026, at the Mallorca Open, the Chengdu Open, and now the Shanghai Masters.

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the best players on the ATP Tour and you would expect him to kick on even further in the 2027 season.

For now, the star will head to the Swiss Indoors to try and continue his excellent form in 2026. That tournament kicks of on October 26th and will feature the likes of Novak Djokovic, Ben Shelton, and Taylor Fritz.

Following his stint in Basel, Davidovich Fokina will next play the Paris Masters, the final Masters tournament on the ATP Tour calendar.

It will all come down to how he performs in Basel and Paris whether he extends his season into the ATP Finals in Turin, which takes place between the 15th and 22nd November.

If he does qualify for the year-end tournament, the Spaniard will be playing the event for the first time in his career. He will join compatriot Carlos Alcaraz at the tournament too, if he manages to earn enough ranking points.