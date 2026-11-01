Alex de Minaur ousts Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev to scoop $1,025,000 ATP prize

Alex de Minaur and Carlos Alcaraz both find themselves in the Vienna Open final, but the Australian has managed to scoop a big monetary prize no matter whether he wins the tournament or not.

Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to confirm his place in the final, while de Minaur stunned world No 1 Alexander Zverev in a deciding set tie-break to ensure his place in the final two.

The Australian is one of the more consistent players on ATP Tour and he has rarely missed any action across the 2026 season due to injury or rest.

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As a result, he has been confirmed to top the ATP 500 bonus pool in 2026, which will see him awarded with a whopping $1,025,000 in bonus money.

He has finished above the likes of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Carlos Alcaraz, Arthur Fils, and Frances Tiafoe thanks to his consistent performances at ATP 500 events in 2026.

ATP 500 bonus pool in 2026

Alex de Minaur – $1,025,000 Taylor Fritz – $512,000 Ben Shelton – $256,250 Carlos Alcaraz – $205,000 Arthur Fils – $102,500 Frances Tiafoe – $51,250

The top six of the ATP 500 bonus pool is largely set, although Jiri Lehecka has the chance to reach fifth place if he wins the Swiss Indoors final against Valentin Vacherot.

As for de Minaur, he has managed to win the ATP 500 bonus pool by winning one ATP 500 event and reaching a further two finals, with the Vienna Open final still to be played.

His victory came at the Rotterdam Open, as he defeated the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Stan Wawrinka, and Botic van de Zandschulp to lift the title in the Netherlands.

His final appearance at the China Open in Beijing ended via retirement as a groin injury stopped him against Novak Djokovic.

Elsewhere, he reached the quarterfinals of the Washington Open and Queen’s, and the semifinals of the Hamburg Open earlier this summer.

The Australian’s worst performance at an ATP 500 event this year came at the Acapulco Open, as he was beaten in the first round by Patrick Kypson.

Alex de Minaur’s record at ATP 500 events this year

Vienna Open – F (to be played)

China Open – F

Washington Open – QF

Queen’s Club Championships – QF

Hamburg Open – SF

Barcelona Open – R16

Acapulco Open – R32

Rotterdam Open – W

ATP Tour players are recquired to play at least three 500 events across the season in order to be legible for the bonus pool. While the Australian has been impressive across the season at 500 events, he has topped the list due to the sheer amount of tournaments he’s played.

Alcaraz, for example, has already won two ATP 500 events, in Doha and Tokyo, and he has the chance to claim a third at the Vienna Open, but he’s only played one other 500 tournament this year, at the Barcelona Open.