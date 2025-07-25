Alex de Minaur has revealed he is set to change his racket ahead of the US Open, as he looks to take his career to the next level.

The Australian reached a career-high ranking of No.6 after Wimbledon last year and has reached the quarter-finals of all four Grand Slam tournaments, but he comes up short when he takes on the big hitters in the game and has now chosen a new weapon to help him address that.

De Mianur was beaten in the fourth round at Wimbledon by Novak Djokovic, but he will hope his decision to start using the new Wilson Ultra v5 will give him extra power and control on court.

“Wilson has always supported my growth as a player,” said De Minaur, currently ranked No.12 on the ATP Tour.

“The new Ultra v5 gives me a whole new level of confidence on court— the power and accuracy are on another level.”

De Minaur sat down for an exclusive interview with Tennis365 last year and admitted that the challenge of moving from his position in the top ten of the ATP Rankings and into a position where he can challenge for Grand Slams is a tough leap.

“You are looking for very fine margins when you get to the top level,” he told us. “You look at what your racket can give you and maybe look at strings that might offer some more power, because it’s tough to get up to that next level.

“Getting into the top ten has been great for me and I am satisfied with some of the achievements in my career, but you always want more and I want to be in Grand Slam finals and competing for the biggest titles.

“Carlos (Alcaraz) and Jannik (Sinner) are raising the bar and you have to work hard to give yourself a chance to compete with them.”

WTA stars Qinwen Zheng, Maria Sakkari and Marta Kostyuk (below) will join De Minaur by using the new Ultra v5 frame as they head onto hard courts in North America, with Wilson’s designers ploughing some high-tech innovations into their latest release.

This new frame features SI3D™ Frame Technology, as Wilson blends best-in-class stability with increased flexibility, creating a unique feel that enhances power, spin and control.

A tightened weight and balance improve swing consistency from racket to racket, while the Ultra v5 features the ”Click & Go” Bumper and Grommet System, which is made for easy replacement with increased durability and a superior fit.

Developed with Agiplast, a plant-based material by Arkema, these components also reflect Wilson’s commitment to reducing environmental impact.

“At Wilson, we innovate with intention, guided by direct feedback from our athletes,” says Jason Collins, Global General Manager of Wilson Racquet Sports. “The needs of today’s players are constantly evolving, and with Ultra v5, we’re delivering the next generation of explosive power and accuracy.”

Built for intermediate to advanced athletes, Ultra v5 unlocks a broader range of shot potential, making it the most versatile Ultra racket Wilson has ever released.

Already turning heads on tour, the Ultra v5 has been embraced by a growing roster of top talent, delivering the reliable, responsive performance that elite players count on.

The Ultra v5 line will include seven models: 99 Pro, 100, 100L, 100UL, TEAM, 26 and 25. The collection will be available starting July 15 on wilson.com and at select retailers worldwide, ranging from £95-£230.

The new Wilson frame is accompanied by a new Ultra bag collection, including the Super Tour Pack (available in 12 and 6 racquet capacities) as well as a streamlined Backpack, all crafted to match the Ultra v5 aesthetic.

