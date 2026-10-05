Alex de Minaur comments on Novak Djokovic’s current level ahead of China Open final

Alex de Minaur and Novak Djokovic are set for a blockbuster meeting in the China Open final, but neither earned their way into the match in the way they would have liked.

Djokovic progressed through to the final of the Beijing event thanks to a Daniil Medvedev default, after the Russian star struck a ball at a spectator.

De Minaur, meanwhile, was a set and a break up against Hubert Hurkacz when his Polish opponent forced to retire due to injury.

Nevertheless, de Minaur and Djokovic will be eager to claim the China Open title and the Australian has opened up about his upcoming opponent.

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Speaking at his post-match press conference, de Minaur said: “Novak, he’s got the ability to change directions so easily. When he’s on, his top level is very hard to beat. Doesn’t really have too many holes. All in all, both matches are going to be very, very tough.

“That’s what I’m here for. I’m excited for it. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I’m playing for the title tomorrow. Yeah, it’s exciting times ahead.”

Djokovic produced one of his best performances of the year to topple Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals and de Minaur was very impressed by what he saw from the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve been surprised by what Novak can bring to the court, right? We as tennis players have seen what he’s been able to do for basically his whole career,” said de Minaur.

“It is amazing to watch. Yesterday was just another one of those matches where he played at an extremely high level. It was great to watch as a fan of the sport. I enjoyed it thoroughly. Ultimately that’s what tennis wants, right?

“We want everyone at their best. Yesterday Novak played an incredible match. I’m very excited to watch the match today between him and Daniil. I think it should be a great one.”

Djokovic and de Minaur have met four times on the ATP Tour to date, with the Serbian star leading the head-to-head with three victories. Those came on three very big stages too, at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the Monte Carlo Masters.

De Minaur’s sole victory against Djokovic came at the United Cup in 2024, when the Australian managed a straight sets victory on home soil.

Djokovic is looking to win his first title since last year’s Hellenic Championships in Athens, while de Minaur has not won a trophy since the Rotterdam Open in February of this year.