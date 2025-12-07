Alex de Minaur collected one of his biggest prize money hauls of 2025 after winning the UTS Grand Final in London for a second successive year after a thrilling win against Casper Ruud in the final.

A big crowd at London’s Copper Box lapped up the fast-paced UTS action, with matches played over four quarters and players only having one serve per point.

The two players with the highest ATP Ranking competing in the end-of-season event highlighted their class by reaching the final and it was De Minaur who prevailed, as he won a whopping $640,000 for his three days work.

That is a little less than he collected at last month’s ATP Finals ($727,500), but more than he collected for his run to the US Open quarter-finals in September, where he left New York with $660,000.

De Minaur is preparing for his wedding to British tennis player Katie Boulter next year, so their fund of that special event has been boosted healthily in recent weeks.

More Tennis News

Patrick Mouratoglou identifies one area where Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are a step ahead of the ‘Big 3’

Jannik Sinner given the ultimate compliment by one of his top 10 rivals

“It’s amazing to win here again,” said De Minaur. “London is a special place for me and it’s my home now, so it’s always great to play at this event and even better to win again.

“I’ve had some tough matches here this week and play Casper in the final was always going to be difficult so it’s amazing to come through.

“There is no rest for me now. I might take Monday off, but then it’s back on court practicing for the new season.”

When asked about his love of UTS tennis, De Minaur confirmed the all-action event suits his game.

“I’ve played a few of the UTS events now and I’ve enjoyed it. Having only one serve is an interesting mindset change and I enjoy trying to adapt to it,” he added.

“I find the noise and chaos of UTS a little easier to deal with when I know it’s coming and that’s the case in UTS. When everything is quiet, you hear every noise, but it’s never quiet at UTS and it showed me that I can play like that.

“You get used to the fact that the crowd are going nuts, screaming and the music is playing and it means you have to find a different way to focus in on playing points.”

UTS mastermind Patrick Mouratoglou has already booked in two events for 2026 and given the success of his third successive end-of-season showpiece in London, we can expect to see more of the enjoyable mayhem created by this competition back in England’s capital next December.