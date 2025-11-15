Alex de Minaur endured an emotional week at the ATP Finals in Turin, but he left after a first appearance in the semi-finals of the end-of-season event and with a prize money cheque that will soften the blow of his latest defeat against Jannik Sinner.

A battling De Minaur went toe-to-toe with the brilliant Sinner in a competitive first set of their semi-final in front a partisan Italian crowd cheering against the Australian.

He played some magnificent tennis up to the 12th game of the first set and then the break of serve came to hand Sinner the opener.

After that, Sinner moved through his gears and inflicted a 13th straight defeat against De Minaur with a 7-5, 6-2 win in what is threatening to become one of the most one-sided head-to-head records in tennis history.

“I mean, look, I had a little shift in perspective. Of course, like, sitting here right now, I feel like I should have finished my Turin campaign having won two matches instead of one, but you can’t really change the past,” said De Minaur, who was devastated to lose against Lorenzo Musetti in the group stages when he had the match in the palm of his hand in the third set.

“You’ve just got to do your best to learn from it, get back up, and keep on heading forward, right? That’s ultimately the goal now.

“Obviously I’m in a much better place. I think today there was a lot of good stuff. Ultimately, we just got to keep on improving. There’s no other way.”]

Despite his negative head-to-head record, De Minaur is convinced he has can unlock the key to beat Sinner.

“I’ve faced Sinner so many times and, even if many people don’t believe it, I know how to beat him,” he added. “The problem is that it’s not that simple.

“You have to hit the ball very hard, very flat, very deep, and very close to the lines. I try to do it, but it’s not the easiest thing to do.

“To have a chance, I feel like I need to serve well throughout the entire match. In the second set, my serve dropped a bit; it could have done more. If I don’t serve very well, I’m in trouble.

“I keep thinking I still have a lot to give. I haven’t reached my peak yet, but I have to be careful about how much I push beyond my limits and how much pressure I put on myself, because that’s what takes me into those dark places. I need to find a healthy balance.”

De Minaur was powerless to stop the relentless Sinner, but he will be boosted when he gets his prize money from a lucrative week in Turin.

All players competing at the ATP Finals collect $331,000 and De Minaur added another $396,500 to his bank balance when he beat Taylor Fritz to book his place in the semi-finals in Turin.

The $727,500 prize money windfall is the biggest of De Minaur’s season by some distance, with and it adds a healthy end-of-season bonus to his $4,464,727 in prize money earnings for 2025.

His $5,192,227 cash winnings on court for the season and a 7th place finish in the ATP Rankings add up to a solid year for a player who has bounced back impressively from that Musetti defeat earlier this week.

De Minaur was devastated as he tried to answer questions in the press conference about that defeat, but he can now look ahead to 2026 with optimism after winning his first match at the ATP Finals.