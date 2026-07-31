Alex de Minaur reveals what he told Cruz and Lleyton Hewitt after their match in Washington

Alex de Minaur has never made it past the quarter final of a grand slam.

After a lengthy build-up, Alex de Minaur eventually came out quite comfortably against Cruz Hewitt.

Hewitt, who is the son of Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt, has know de Minaur for over a decade, having grown up together in the Australian tennis scene.

It was a difficult match for de Minaur emotionally, but he came through the match in straight sets, toppling the 17-year-old qualifier 6-2, 6-3.

De Minaur will now face Brandon Nakashima in the quarter finals of the Washington Open, while Hewitt will look to build upon his first-ever ATP victory.

In his post-match press conference, de Minaur was asked whether he has had any communication with both of the Hewitts since defeating the teenager.

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“I saw them quickly in the gym,” said the number one seed at the Washington Open.

“I just told told them that we didn’t expect to be playing each other this week, right? I thought that it was definitely going to come at some stage, but I didn’t expect it to happen so early.

“And I think all of us as a collective didn’t really know how to kind of act right because it’s the first time we’ve been in that position and and Lleyton’s been an incredible help over my whole career and and I’m glad to see him be there with Cruz and I think he’s got a bright future ahead.”

De Minaur and Lleyton Hewitt know each other well, as the latter is the former’s Davis Cup captain. Hewitt has aided de Minaur’s career immensely, despite not being his official coach.

The Davis Cup captain will now be hoping he can guide his son on the ATP Tour and another Australian legend has tipped the teenager for success.

Pat Rafter has heaped praise on the teenage Australian for his performances at the Washington Open.

“I’m really happy. I didn’t think Cruz was going to win his first one, so I was very excited for him. I don’t know him that well,” Rafter told nine.com.au.

He’s a good kid, he’s obviously got passion,” continued the Grand Slam champion. “He’s had to go through a lot of things too. I mean, it’s hard being Lleyton Hewitt’s son.

“It’s not his fault, it’s not Lleyton’s fault, it’s just what it is. He’s 17 years old. Let’s see what happens in the next four years. It’ll take him a little while. He’s going to be spoken about. You’re going to think he’s a brat sometimes, you’re going to think he’s the best sometimes. That’s just growing up.”

Rafter even tipped the star to play the Australian Open next year, and suggested he could be given a wildcard into the event.

“He’ll play the Australian Open, absolutely. He’s just proven that he can play. And we don’t have any juniors coming through. And there’s a very good chance he’ll get a wildcard.”