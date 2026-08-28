Alex Eala has added an “exciting” event to her busy tennis schedule, hot on the heels of playing with her father in an exhibition match at the US Open.

The 21-year-old has had a busy 2026, recording a win-loss record of 38/20, in addition to claiming her first WTA Tour title in Washington earlier this summer.

The Filipina is up to a career-high ranking of 18 and is seeded 17th in Flushing Meadows, where she will face a qualifier in the first round.

Eala will play a host of other tournaments over the coming months before the season comes to an end in Indian Wells, where the top eight players in the world will duke it out at the WTA Finals.

The left-hander will be something of a long shot to make it to that prestigious tournament, which runs from 8-15 November, and in a period where most stars would be enjoying their off-season, the youngster has just announced an exhibition in her native Philippines.

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In early December, Eala will be taking to the court at Philippine Arena, Bulacan, to take on world no 35 Janice Tjen in what she hopes will inspire the “next generation” of Filipino tennis players.

She told her fans in an Instagram post, “I’ve got exciting news, I’m coming home on December 8th. I’ll be playing in the Philippine Arena against Indonesia’s Janice Tjen.

“Get ready for an unforgettable day of world-class tennis and the celebration of national pride designed to inspire the next generation of Filipino tennis players. I can’t wait to share this moment with you and celebrate our culture together.”

She added that tickets are now on sale and, “Thank you so much for all your support going into the US Open.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatler Philippines (@tatlerphilippines)

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Eala took on close friend Iva Jovic in a lighthearted exhibition match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American won 6-3 in a contest where both players brought their fathers onto the court for a brief mixed doubles match.

Dad Mike Eala clearly relished his time in the spotlight but perhaps needs to work on his tennis skills after being aced and then dumping a volley into the net.

A father-daughter moment to remember 💙 Alexandra Eala and Iva Jovic bring their dads on court for a little friendly competition. pic.twitter.com/JGfvPZM9rv — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2026

Eala and 14th seed Jovic could face each other in the third round of the US Open. The 18-year-old has beaten the Filipina twice this year, once in the first round of the French Open and the other for the loss of just four games at Queen’s Club.

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