The Wimbledon champions will be taking all the plaudits as they are presented with the silverware at the All England Club, but these two weeks have served up so many more winners.

Here, we look back at the heroes of a Wimbledon tournament that was played in glorious sunshine and in front of pack crowds from first to last.

Alex Eala

Where it ended: Lost in 4th round

Best moment: Beating Iga Swiatek

More Tennis News

Alex Eala set to be handed a glorious chance to climb the rankings after Wimbledon heroics

WTA Rankings Winners & Losers Wimbledon: Top two unchanged, Swiatek -4, Gauff +3, Eala’s new high, Raducanu -5

Eala has been one of the most talked about players in the women’s game since he memorable run at the Miami Open last year, but she took her star status to whole new level as she made it through to the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

Eala’s memorable win against defending champion Iga Swiatek in the 3rd round was a moment to savour and she left Wimbledon with a whole new aura of confidence and belief that could carry her towards the top 20 of the WTA Rankings by the end of this year.

Arthur Fery

Where it ended: Semi-finals

Best moment: Each round was a triumph for the wildcard

Fery started Wimbledon with some questioning whether he had done enough to earn a wildcard, but he ended it as the new star of men’s tennis.

His run to the semi-finals saw him become only the second wildcard in Wimbledon history to reach the final four after Goran Ivanisevic in 2001 and while he was well beaten by Alexander Zverev in his final match, Fery now has 12 months to shape his career.

He will rise up to No 36 in the ATP Rankings after starting this tournament at No 114 and will now gain entry to all the big tournaments for the next few months.

This was a career-changing two weeks for Fery and he earned every moment with his battling displays.

Marta Kostyuk

Where it ended: Semi-finals

Best moment: Quarter-final win against Jasmine Paolini

Kostyuk has made 2026 a special year, and she is achieving so much against the backdrop of the ongoing war in her Ukrainian homeland.

An elegant player who found her feet on grass to piece together her best run at Wimbledon, her win against Jasmine Paolini in the quarter-finals, singling her out as a potential champion in the making.

She will be disappointed with her display in the last four against Linda Noskova, but she will soon be a top 10 player and that is a sign of her progress.

Novak Djokovic

Where it ended: Semi-finals

Best moment: Quarter-final win against Felix Auger-Aliassime

Djokovic didn’t try to hide his disappointment as he was comprehensively beaten by Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals, but he has to take so much encouragement from this year’s Wimbledon.

For starters, his body appeared to hold up for all six of his matches and that would have been tested to the full in his epic five hours and 15 minute quarter-final win against Felix Auger-Aliassime.

On the negative side, Djokovic must be wondering if he can ever get that 25th Grand Slam title he craves, but he has hinted he will have at least one more push for his last big goal in tennis at Wimbledon next year.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic’s ‘behind the scenes’ gesture to Jannik Sinner after Wimbledon match revealed