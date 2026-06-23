Alex Eala fell in the opening round at the 2026 Bad Homburg Open on Monday, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did she earn at the event?

The world No 30 was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by 26th-ranked Elise Mertens on the second day of the grass-court WTA 500 tournament.

Eala made a positive start to take a 3-1 lead in the first set against Mertens, but she lost the next eight games from that position to find herself trailing 3-6, 0-3.

The Filipina had a break point to get back on serve with Mertens leading 3-1, 30-40, but her 30-year-old Belgian opponent saved it and went on to seal a convincing win.

The 21-year-old’s defeat in Bad Homburg came just two days after her impressive run at the Berlin Open ended with a 2-6, 4-6 semi-final loss to eventual champion Linda Noskova.

Eala earned stellar straight-set wins against Donna Vekic, Elena Rybakina and Elina Svitolina en route to the last four at the WTA 500 in the German capital.

In a post on her Instagram account following her Berlin campaign, Eala wrote: “Can’t begin to describe all the emotions I’ve experienced this week, my heart is full!

“I am forever GRATEFUL. Berlin, you are so so special, thank you!”

WTA Tour News

WTA Rankings: Sabalenka, Rybakina keep status quo, Noskova’s new high, Eala +5, Bartunkova +16, Vondrousova -73

Alex Eala’s Berlin Open ranking points and prize money after semi-final exit

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After her quarter-final victory over world No 8 Svitolina in Berlin, Eala said: “I can’t believe it, I’m in shock right now. Elina is a huge fighter and I’ve seen it many times.

“I think I’m getting better, I hope I’m getting better being exposed to this kind of level more often. It really pushes you to your limits and forces you to showcase what you’ve got.”

Alex Eala’s Bad Homburg Open ranking points

Eala has collected a single WTA ranking point for her first round exit in Bad Homburg, which leaves her with 1,436 points in 31st place in the Live WTA Rankings.

The Filipina’s semi-final result in Berlin took her points total to 1,557 and lifted her to 30th place, but she dropped points from her 2025 Eastbourne Open runner-up result this week.

Bad Homburg Open WTA ranking points breakdown

First round: 1

Second round: 60

Quarter-finals: 108

Semi-finals: 195

Finalist: 325

Champion: 500

Alex Eala’s Bad Homburg Open prize money

Eala has collected €11,309 ($13,005) in prize money for her trip to Bad Homburg.

Bad Homburg Open prize money breakdown

First round: €11,309

Second round: €15,690

Quarter-finals: €30,435

Semi-finals: €57,395

Finalist: €99,565

Champion: €161,310

What next for Eala?

Eala’s attention now turns to the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, where main draw action will begin on Monday 29 June.

Given she is ranked in the top 32, Eala will be seeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in her career.

She will be aiming to win her first main draw match at the historic grass-court major, having fallen in the opening round on her main debut last year.

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