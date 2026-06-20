Alex Eala’s 2026 Berlin Open campaign ended with a straight-set semi-final loss to Linda Noskova, but how many ranking points and how much prize money did she collect?

The Filipina star fell to a 2-6, 4-6 defeat to world No 13 Noskova on Saturday in a match delayed by rain at the grass-court WTA 500 tournament in the German capital.

Eala was broken three times in the opening set and twice in the second set as she was outplayed by her 21-year-old Czech opponent.

Noskova will face world No 4 Jessica Pegula in the final after the American beat world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the first semi-final.

Despite the loss, Eala had a hugely positive week in Berlin, having earned three impressive straight-set victories en route to the semi-finals.

Eala began her campaign with a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over world No 33 Donna Vekic — who arrived after winning the WTA 500 at Queen’s Club last week.

The 21-year-old then stunned world No 2 Elena Rybakina 6-3, 6-4 in the second round before claiming a 6-3, 6-4 quarter-final win against seventh-ranked Elina Svitolina.

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Alex Eala and Aryna Sabalenka’s Berlin Open ranking points

Eala and Sabalenka have earned 195 WTA ranking points for their runs to the semi-finals in Berlin.

Having started the tournament as the world No 35, Eala has climbed to 30th in the Live WTA Rankings after increasing her points total to 1,557. This puts Eala just one place below her career-high ranking position of 29th.

Noskova and Pegula will compete for 500 points in the final, with 325 points on offer for the runner-up.

Berlin Open WTA ranking points breakdown

First round: 1

Second round: 60

Quarter-finals: 108

Semi-finals: 195

Finalist: 325

Champion: 500

Alex Eala and Aryna Sabalenka’s Berlin Open prize money

Eala and Sabalenka have secured €57,395 ($66,004) in prize money for reaching the semi-finals in Germany.

Berlin Open prize money breakdown

First round: €11,045/$12,702

Second round: €15,471/$17,791

Quarter-finals: €29,110/$33,477

Semi-finals: €57,395/$66,004

Finalist: €99,565/$114,500

Champion: €161,310/$185,507

What Alex Eala said after reaching the semi-finals

Following her Berlin quarter-final win against Svitolina, Eala said: “I can’t believe it, I’m in shock right now. Elina is a huge fighter and I’ve seen it many times.

“I’ve been watching her since I was a kid, so to be able to compete with her today is such an honour. I really admire her, she’s a mother, and I really find her to act with such elegance and strength.

“I think I’m getting better, I hope I’m getting better being exposed to this kind of level more often. It really pushes you to your limits and forces you to showcase what you’ve got. Some weeks are better than others and I’m really enjoying this ride.”

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