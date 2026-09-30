Alex Eala makes comment on China Open withdrawal as she awaits potential WTA Tour fine

Alex Eala made the bold decision to represent the Philippines at the 2026 Asian Games rather than play the penultimate Masters event on the WTA Tour calendar at the China Open.

The nine Masters events on the WTA Tour are mandatory, meaning players can only skip them if they are injured.

Eala did not receive permission to miss the China Open, which means she could be brandished with a fine, or a points penalty from the WTA Tour.

Nevertheless, she remains bullish about her decision to miss the Masters tournament in her quest to earn the first Asian Games gold medal of her career.

Speaking after her second round victory against Thai player Patcharin Cheapchandej, whom she beat comprehensively 6-1, 6-0, Eala said: “It was a decision I didn’t take lightly.

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“Of course it’s difficult to miss out on a 1000, especially Beijing, where I’ve heard so many great things about the tournament and I have yet to go.

“But I know there will be many chances to go back and I’m really excited to be here, to represent my country and to compete. I’m as eager as anybody and maybe even a little more,” she said. “I have a lot of will to compete, a lot of will to win.”

Several ex-players and pundits have been up in arms about Eala potentially receiving a fine from the WTA Tour.

“If the WTA fine her, that is the dumbest thing that they could do. Do not fine her,” said Steve Johnson on a recent episode of Nothing Major.

Greg Rusedski also backed Eala’s decision to play the Asian Games instead of the China Open.

“Well, common sense isn’t very common in this world we live in and a punishment here would be a bit ridiculous,” he said on the latest edition of his podcast.

“You know, there’s always gotta be exemptions to the rules. I mean, for her to play the Asian Games is huge for her country. And to be able to win a medal for the Philippines, that is massive.”

Eala next plays Joanna Garland at the Asian Games for a spot in the semifinals of the competition. The Filipina star is the highest-ranked player in the entire tournament and the overwhelming favourite to claim gold for the Philippines.

She is also in the second round of the Asian Games doubles, as Eala and Shaira Rivera defeated Ching Laam Lai and Kallista Liu in straight sets in their opening match.

Eala’s next matches are set to take place on Wednesday, 30th September.