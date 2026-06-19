Alex Eala continues to soar in the WTA Rankings after victory against Elina Svitolina

Alexandra Eala’s brilliant run at the Berlin Open continued as she toppled another seed by defeating Elina Svitolina in straight sets.

The Filipina star came into the match buoyed by toppling Elena Rybakina in the last round and she was just as impressive against the World No. 8.

Eala defeated Svitolina 6-3, 6-4 in a match that saw both women share plenty of breaks of serve, but the young star looks more than at home on the grass.

As a result of her victory against Svitolina, Eala has continued to climb the WTA Tour rankings ahead of Wimbledon.

Eala climbed four places by beating Rybakina and now she firmly sits inside the top 30 of the WTA Tour thanks to another big win at the Berlin Open.

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The 21-year-old has moved from World No. 31 to World No. 30, replacing the injured Hailey Baptiste in the rankings.

That not only puts her in the frame from Wimbledon seeding, but she sits just two places away from her best-ever ranking on the WTA Tour.

Eala hit World No. 29 in on March 16, 2026 after a Middle Eastern swing which saw her reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

After the match, Eala revealed how it felt to reach the semi-finals of the Berlin Open.

“I can’t believe it, I’m in shock right now. Thank you everybody. No, although the match before me was an amazing match and both players fought so hard. Elina is a huge fighter and I’ve seen it many times.

“I’ve been watching her since I was a kid, so to be able to compete with her today is such an honour. I really admire her, she’s a mother, and I really find her to act with such elegance and strength.

“I think I’m getting better, I hope I’m getting better being exposed to this kind of level more often. It really pushes you to your limits and forces you to showcase what you’ve got. Some weeks are better than others and I’m really enjoying this ride.”

Eala will next play Linda Noskova in the semi-finals of the Berlin Open and she is under no illusions about how difficult that match will be.

“She’s a big hitter. She’s young, but she has a lot of experience,” she explained. “She’s really powerful. My last match with her proved to be very difficult for me, so coming into the semi-finals I hope to prepare, make some improvements, and show them what I’ve got.”

Eala and Noskova’s only match on the WTA Tour was a convincing win for the latter. The Czech star comfortably defeated Eala 6-2, 6-0 at Indian Wells earlier this year.