Alex Eala effect! Tournament director reveals record-breaking attendance after ‘incredible’ impact

A tournament director has revealed that they smashed their attendance record this year thanks in no small part to Alex Eala.

Although the 21-year-old has only just cracked the top 20 and won her first WTA Tour title earlier this year, she could be argued to have the biggest following in women’s tennis right now.

Whether it is on social media or fans flocking to see her play at tournaments, Eala has turned into a tennis phenomenon in 2026.

After winning the title in Washington over the summer, thousands poured into the stands at the Toronto Masters to see their star in action. Although she fell in the fourth round, the tournament director, Karl Hale, could not overstate the impact of her presence.

The former Canadian player revealed that more than 215,000 fans watched this year’s event, which Eala played a big part in, while also talking up the rise of tennis in his own country.

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Hale said on The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, “I think the state of the game in Canada has seen tremendous gains over the past 15 years. And this summer was really transformative for us and for me personally, because our tournament, the women’s event, was our most successful event in Toronto, period, men or women. It was just fantastic.

“We did over 215,000 fans, which is essentially the same as the men last year. Sold-out crowds, Eala was incredible, but it wasn’t just Eala. So what we’ve seen in Canada over the past 15 years is that, in the past, we didn’t have stars.

“We had a few sprinkle of players here and there but what’s happened since Genie [Bouchard] and Milos [Raonic] and Vasek [Pospisil] and Vicky [Mboko] and with Felix [Auger-Aliassime] and all these players is now we have Canadian stars for essentially two decades that have penetrated the social fabric of Canada.

“So the result, along with a little COVID bump, is the sport’s grown from three million to six million players in our country. It’s now the number three most-participated sport in our country.

“So we’re seeing a lot more people interested in the sport in Canada, which has really helped the tournament grow and grow and grow. So the sport is doing really well.”

In addition to the Eala-effect, Hale said the feedback they got from attendees of this year’s event was overwhelmingly positive; there was a huge influx of new visitors, and the future looks bright.

He added, “Our tournament was the most successful. I’ve never seen anything like it. It was just huge numbers. Our surveys were incredible. The fans loved it. We had the most first-time visitors we’ve ever had at our tournament, largely due to Eala and her fandom that happened during the tournament.

“But overall as a tournament, we saw tremendous success, great energy, great atmosphere on the site. We’re really happy with it, and our fans are really happy.”

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