Alex Eala admits there have been some “really challenging” moments following her WTA rankings breakthrough.

The Filipino’s life changed forever when she made the most of her Miami Open wildcard last year. On her run to the semi-finals, she defeated Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek.

Eala has since become the first Filipino to break the WTA Tour‘s top 30, have multiple victories over top-10 players and major winners, and reach a tour-level final in the Open Era.

But off the back of hurtling up the rankings, the hurdles in her way keep getting bigger, something that brings a heightened sense of pressure.

Ahead of the French Open, she told The National: “I’ve had enough ups and downs. I’ve learned from last year that when you have a bad loss or a tough moment, it’s not as bad as it seems. And when you get a big win, it’s not as incredible as it sounds either.”

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Despite being just 20, Eala clearly has a very grounded and mature outlook on life. After playing at all four slams last year, she is clearly looking up.

But if she the Quezon City-born player, who was ranked 140th before her Miami run last year, wants to achieve that goal, facing off against the best is inevitable.

She added, “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play great games, win some important matches and have good tournaments. But the level of the opponents I constantly face has increased a lot and that is really challenging.

“This year I’ve improved a lot physically and I’m trying to get to the point where I can take advantage of that physical condition. I think clay is the best place to do it.”

Following her exploits in the last year, Eala has become a phenomenon back in her native Philippines. Indeed, whenever she plays, an army of supporters follow her progress.

While she is so grateful for the support back home, the youngster made it clear she is going to put herself first as she tries to realise her dreams.

She said, “I want to repay all the support they give me, but my first obligation is to myself. It’s my path. I’m super grateful that all these people want to join me on this journey, but I owe it first to myself, my family and my team. I have to give everything for them and then the rest will come.

“I try to find the healthiest way to deal with all this, because I feel that many things can go wrong, but at the same time it’s all about balance. It’s a big deal when I want it to be, but at the end of the day I get to do what I love. I’ve come a long way and I’m very proud of myself.”

Eala is likely to be just outside the top 32 seeds for Roland Garros. But many will want to avoid her when the draw is announced next week.

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