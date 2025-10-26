Alex Eala has revealed she is “still hungry” for success in 2025 as she looks to end her breakout season on a high at the Hong Kong Tennis Open.

The rise of Eala has been one of the biggest WTA Tour stories of 2025, with the 20-year-old making plenty of history across a landmark season.

The Filipina became the first player from her nation in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam singles match at the US Open, having already made her maiden Roland Garros and Wimbledon main-draw appearances earlier in the summer.

Eala memorably broke through with her run to the last four of the Miami Open, beating three Grand Slam champions during her run, and also reached her first WTA Tour final at the Eastbourne Open in June.

Currently at her career-high ranking of 53rd in the world, Eala’s season will come to a close at the WTA 250 event in Hong Kong, where she will face 2024 finalist Katie Boulter in the opening round.

And, speaking to Olympics.com ahead of the tournament, she revealed why her expectations remain as high as ever heading in.

“It’s been amazing and I’m just so, so lucky to have been able to make it this far this year,” said Eala.

“Basically, this far in general is great and it just leaves me hungrier, and these great results and great experiences that I’ve had have given me so much motivation.

“I am looking to finish the year strong. I think this time of the year is typically one where a lot of players can feel the fatigue of the whole year behind.

“But you know, I’m trying to manage it and I’m doing my best, because obviously I’m still hungry and I still want to finish off on a high note.

“At the same time, my team has 2026 in mind so I try to stay in the present and the job of my team is to plan moving forward.”

While 2025 has been a year of huge improvements and new milestones, the impending 2026 season will ultimately pose a range of different challenges.

Eala will face the challenge of not only trying to defend the significant ranking points she has accumulated this season, but also try to make further inroads up the WTA pecking order.

But the 20-year-old is remaining grounded, and is not focusing too heavily on specific targets as she looks to establish herself as a significant force in the game.

She added: “My goal in general, if we’re talking about the big picture, is to be the best version of myself and I cannot personally put a number on that right now – I don’t know, I’m trying to make it higher and higher obviously.

“But I think in regard to coming this far and everything, I take so much pride in this, the effect that I’ve noticed that I’ve had on inspiring a spark of tennis in my country, in Southeast Asia and hopefully wherever else it has.

“But that’s not to say that [2026 is] going to be my peak. Because this is the best I can be now, but maybe I can be even better in the future.

“So maybe 2026, I’ll be the best Alex I can be then, but maybe 2027 will be even better. You never know, I don’t know – but yes.”

Eala’s Hong Kong opener against Boulter is set to take place on Tuesday, with the two not on Monday’s order of play.

The winner of that could then face third seed and Canadian Open champion Victoria Mboko in the second round.

