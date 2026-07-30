Alex Eala produced another brilliant display at the Washington Open to defeat Leylah Fernandez in straight sets.

The Filipina star confirmed her place in the quarter finals of the WTA 500 event by beating the Canadian 6-2, 7-6 on the tournament’s main court.

Eala survived a fight back from Fernandez in the second set, coming back from 5-1 down to take a tie-break to gain her first-ever win over the Canadian.

That is not the only first-time feat Eala managed by defeating Fernandez either, as she made yet more career history at the Washington Open.

With her victory over Fernandez, the star has achieved her first-ever victory against a left-handed player.

The star, a left hander herself, has previously lost to the likes of Marketa Vondrousova, Lulu Sun, and Fernandez previously, who are all left-handers.

Speaking to The Tennis Channel, Eala reacted to the news that she had beaten a left-handed player previously, and shared some insight into how she did so.

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“I think each player has their specific sets of things that are going to make it difficult for you,” said the 21-year-old to interview Brett Haber.

“And although playing against a lefty is different, it’s just another thing that you have to consider. I don’t think it’s necessarily makes it more difficult or less difficult. I think it’s just a unique characteristic of that opponent.”

As a result of defeating Fernandez in Washington, Eala is just five ranking points from usurping Emma Navarro as the World No 27, which would be a career ranking high for the 21-year-old.

Eala will now await the winner of Polina Kudermetova and Elina Svitolina in the quarter finals of the competition, but her draw has already opened up.

Her toppling of Fernandez, who was the defending champion at the Washington Open, has seen the seventh seed of the tournament crash out, while eighth seed Navarro has already exited the competition.

That means Svitolina and Naomi Osaka are the only seeds left in the same section as Eala, so the Filipina could have a fruitful spell in the United States capital.

Eala has already defeated Svitolina this season, in the quarter finals of the Berlin Open on the grass.

If she does play Osaka, it will be a first time match up on the WTA Tour, but one that surely most of Asia will be keen to tune into.

The Washington Open continues until Sunday, 2nd August, when both the men’s and the women’s final are played.

The American tournament is the only 500 event that has a men’s and women’s draw, so it is one of the more intriguing events on the calendar.