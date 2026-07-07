Alex Eala has shared a short message on social media that encapsulates how she is feeling after her 2026 Wimbledon campaign ended in the fourth round.

The No 29 seed fell to a 4-6, 6-4, 3-6 defeat to 13th seed Jasmine Paolini on Centre Court at the historic grass-court Grand Slam on Monday.

Eala defeated Renata Zarazua and Maya Joint in the first two rounds before she stunned world No 3 and reigning champion Iga Swiatek in round three.

By reaching the last 16 at Wimbledon, Eala improved on her previous best Grand Slam result, which was making the second round at the 2025 US Open.

The 21-year-old Filipina has moved up four places to 28th in the Live WTA Rankings, which would be a new career-high ranking.

In a post on her Instagram account the day after her loss to Paolini, Eala shared a photo of her making a heart sign to the crowd with a telling caption.

“Everything. Salamat (thank you), Wimbledon,” Eala wrote.

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In her post-match press conference, Eala was asked about the fine details that make the difference at the top level of he sport.

“It’s very fine, it’s very fine details. With tennis and matches that are tight, it sometimes can depend on one point or two,” said Eala.

“I think it’s how you manage yourself during those moments. Looking back, for example, I have one point, and did I stick with my game, did I stick with the game plan, did I do everything I could at that moment? I think that’s all you can really do is do your best, right?

“There are so many external factors that you cannot control. You cannot control how she plays. You cannot control if there’s wind. You cannot control if it’s super hot or it’s super cold.

“The only thing I can control is how I approach those situations. If I’m able to approach them with bravery, with a steady mind and with intensity, then I’m able to look back and feel no regret, yeah.”

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