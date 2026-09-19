Alexandra Eala has become one of the sports biggest stars, but she is a lover of the sport first and foremost.

The star has often waxed lyrical about her love for tennis and her decision to learn her trade at the Rafael Nadal Academy speaks volumes about her passion.

She has also had the chance to fulfil some of her biggest dreams in the sport, including partnering Venus Williams in doubles and defeating Iga Swiatek on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Ahead of her appearance at the Singapore Open, where she will be the third seed, Eala has once again spoken about her background in the sport.

In an interview with Channel News Asia, Eala was asked who are dream opponent would be from the history of the sport.

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“Serena Williams or Maria Sharapova,” replied the current world No 18, before suggesting who she thinks is the best female player in the history of tennis.

“Serena is just the greatest of all time,” explained the 21-year-old. “And Maria is somebody I’ve looked up to ever since I was a baby.”

This is not the first time Eala has heaped praise on Williams as she went on record about the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s return earlier this year.

Speaking at Queen’s ahead of the Williams’ doubles appearance with Victoria Mboko, Eala said: “Of course, she is the great and such an inspiration, so to be able to see that firsthand and experience the tour at the same time as her is something I’ll remember for life.”

“Even if I don’t get any interactions with her, it would still be an honor just to be in that same space,” continued the 21-year-old.

Both Eala and Williams reached the second round of Queen’s in their respective formats.

Eala was beaten in straight sets by Iva Jovic at the London event, while Williams and Mboko were forced to withdraw from their second round match against Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund.

That was due to Mboko suffering an ACL injury in her second round singles match against Karolina Pliskova, which has kept her out for the first of the year.

As for Williams and Eala, there must be at least some chance that the pair will play doubles together, should the American continue her return to the sport in the rest of the 2026 season.

Eala has played plenty of doubles this season, alongside the likes of Jovic, Venus Williams, and Janice Tjen.

Williams’ last appearance was alongside sister Venus as they lost in their opening round doubles match against Maya Joint and Chan Hao-ching at the US Open.