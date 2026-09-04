A former US Open finalist has compared Alex Eala to Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner and also labelled the Filipina the best returner in the world.

Eala is through to the third round at the 2026 US Open after convincing straight-set wins against Mary Stoiana and Oleksandra Oliynykova.

The 21-year-old star, who is seeded 17th, will face world No 14 Iva Jovic on Saturday in a blockbuster clash at Flushing Meadows.

On the latest episode of his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, former world No 4 Greg Rusedski praised Eala’s game.

“When I watch her, she reminds me a little bit of Rafael Nadal; the intensity she has on the court,” said the former British No 1.

“And you look at her positioning with her body. She’s always at the same level with her height when she moves from the back of the court, almost a little bit reminiscent of the intensity of Rafael, but the level on height with the bending of the knees like Jannik Sinner.

“So, it’s a brilliant combination she has. And the mindset is second to none. So yes, she’s got this third round match that’s coming up.

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“That’s going to be very, very difficult, but I think she finds a way to get back in the fourth round of a Slam again, after she did it at Wimbledon.”

Rusedski went on to laud Eala’s return of serve.

“Well, she’s technically so sound,” Rusedski assessed. “She obviously has an incredible vision, reads her opponent’s serves and patterns exceptionally well, standing in on the court.

“And if you look at her techniques, they’re very simple, straight back, straight through. So that allows her to take the ball very early. And that’s something you can see that she’s practised from a very, very young age.

“And for me, she’s probably the best return of serve player in the world at the moment. The way she can take it so early, take your time away. It doesn’t matter if she’s facing a big server or someone who’s serving slow, she’s willing to step in.

“But the key ingredient to getting to the very top is that serve. So then she can get the first strike in and get aggressive as she does on the return. So the full package is coming together very nicely.”

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