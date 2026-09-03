Alex Eala has been backed to reach the top five if she makes one key improvement, while the Filipina superstar has also been warned there is “bad news” for her US Open chances.

The world No 18 eased to a 6-1, 6-2 victory against American qualifier Mary Stoiana in the first round at the 2026 US Open on Tuesday.

Eala broke Stoiana four times and saved all six of the break points she faced in a dominant display in Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The 21-year-old will take on world No 46 Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round in New York on Thursday.

On the latest episode of the Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, former ATP Tour star Greg Rusedski discussed Eala after her opening round US Open win.

Rusedski — a big-serving left-hander who was a US Open finalist in 1997 — gave his verdict on the room for improvement Eala has with her serve.

“I think that serve is only going to get better,” said the former world No 4.

“When she has the off-season, if she can make the top eight in the world for the end of season championships on the WTA, then she’s going to have about a month to six weeks to keep improving that serve and get it better.

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“And once that becomes a weapon, then she’s going to pop into the top five, and higher, and so forth.”

Rusedski went on to hail Eala’s attitude, and he also identified the threat of Coco Gauff — a possible last 16 opponent for the Filipina at Flushing Meadows.

“You look at one thing, you look at someone’s demeanour after the match, how they handle the press conference, you look at their body language and the way they walk and talk, and behave on court — she’s got all those things of a great champion,” the former British No 1 continued.

“She already has that stature, and to have that at such a young age is so, so impressive. So, I think we’re going to see the Eala career go for many, many years at the top of the women’s game in the top 10.

“And this is exciting news for us. We needed somebody up there that was new, that was fresh, that can come to the party with the [Aryna] Sabalenka’s, the [Coco] Gauff’s, the [Elena] Rybakina’s, and all those players.

“And to have a Filipina — which we’ve never had before in the men’s or the women’s game — is exciting. I mean, her fan base is just amazing. Anywhere she goes in the world on the WTA, she is the main name globally already.

“Imagine if she gets into the top five in the world, or top 10 in the world — how much bigger she’s going to become. And that could happen very soon. I mean, why not here at the US Open; have that massive breakthrough?

“The bad news for her is Coco Gauff looked very, very good in her opening round match. The serve was there, the confidence is there, because she won in Cincinnati.

“So, this is like a crash course against the very top of the women’s game, and the newbie who has impressed us out of sight.”

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