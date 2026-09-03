Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski has made some predictions about Alex Eala at the 2026 US Open as he analysed the Filipina’s potential route through the draw.

Eala cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 triumph against world No 122 Mary Stoiana in her first round match at the US Open on Tuesday.

The No 17 seed will face world No 46 Oleksandra Oliynykova in the second round in Louis Armstrong Stadium on Thursday.

If Eala wins, she could meet 14th seed Iva Jovic in the third round, while fourth seed Coco Gauff is a potential fourth round opponent.

Speaking on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Rusedski looked ahead to a potential third round meeting between Eala and Jovic.

“That’s going to be a night session match if it happens — no question about it. It’s going to be on the Arthur Ashe stadium.

“And it’ll be interesting to see where the crowd goes on that one, because Eala mania continues. She deserves it. She’s been absolutely brilliant.”

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The 1997 US Open finalist backed Eala to earn a convincing win against Oliynykova, and he predicted that she will face Gauff in the last 16.

“I expect her to cruise comfortably in the match coming up today [against Oliynykova],” Rusedski added.

“I think she’s just got too much game. I think she cuts through three and three (6-3, 6-3), and continues the roll.

“And we’ll probably get that Jovic-Eala match in the third round — which will be a real test for her — but I think she comes through that, and we get the fourth round we’ve all been talking about: Coco Gauff versus Eala… Arthur Ashe stadium, night session.

“But we don’t get ahead of ourselves too soon, but I think she does get through today pretty comfortably.”

On Eala’s popularity, Rusedski said: “I mean, she’s 18 in the world. First time she’s seeded at a major. She said it feels different being out there as a seeded player, the serve looked a lot better.

“And she’s just so likeable. She has it, as I say all the time, she’s just got that personality. She’s so mature. She knows what she wants. She’s driven. She wants to get to the top of the women’s game, and she is wonderful for our sport.

“It’s not only us talking about it, it’s the whole world in tennis talking about her, every single country around the world is excited about her. It doesn’t matter where she plays. She’s selling out every match she plays.”

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